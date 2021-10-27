Many people are still trying to work out exactly how Marvel are going to introduce the X-Men into the MCU, and the next few years of the Marvel slate is full of surprises, secrecy and plenty of opportunities for the large group of mutant characters to make their presence known ahead of any full blown X-Men movie that may be arriving in the future. One of the projects that many fans had not even considered as becoming part of the MCU just a few years ago is the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which sees Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury teaming up with Ben Mendelsohn's Talos to take on an invasion of Skrulls that have imposed themselves in everyday life on Earth without anyone being aware of it. According to a new suggestion, the series could also hold the key to setting up a link to the incoming X-Men.

There is very little currently known about the series, which is pretty much a given now about any Marvel project, but according to a new report from The Direct, Killian Scott may well be playing a Skrull character called Fiz in the show, a character with ties to a certain Charles Xavier in the X-Men comics. Back in 1999's X-Men #25, Fiz and a number of other mutant Skrulls were taken in by Xavier after being rejected from the Skrull Empire. The character battled Apocalypse with the X-Men, and was also mentioned in the Secret Invasion comic book story arc. If this is the character that Scott is playing, then it would allow the seeds of the X-Men to be sewn in the near future.

The Secret Invasion series introduces a whole ensemble of new characters to the MCU, played by actors making their Marvel debut such as Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, and Christopher McDonald. However, as well as Jackson and Mendelsohn both reprising their roles, there is no telling which other recurring characters could play a part in the series.

Emilia Clarke spoke about joining the franchise earlier this year, saying, "I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Samuel L. Jackson has been celebrating his time back on the set of his latest Marvel project by posting a series of photos on Instagram, showing off a range of witty and fun t-shirts relating to his character. The latest of these showed Jackson wearing a red shirt with the words "Unleash The Fury" written on it along with a picture of Nick Fury's iconic eye patch. In that post, Jackson commented, "Got real challenges this week, so I'm gonna cut loose."

Secret Invasion will feature six episodes and is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime late in 2022. This info leaked out at The Direct.