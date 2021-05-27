Another cast member has signed on for Marvel's Secret Invasion series on Disney+. Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore, Thelma & Louise) has boarded the project and will star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who makes his return once again as Nick Fury. This is the latest series set within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is getting ready to go into production. Now, McDonald has joined in on the action. Though it seems this won't be a one-and-done role.

According to a new report, Christopher McDonald has signed on the dotted line to appear in Secret Invasion. The show is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover event of the same name. McDonald's role is currently being kept under wraps. That said, the report specifically notes that this role is a "newly created character." What's more, this character is said to have the potential to cross over into the larger MCU, including possible movies and other Disney+ shows. That implies that McDonald's role, whatever it may be, will be significant in the larger scope of the MCU.

Christopher McDonald has had an impressive, long career in Hollywood that dates back to the late 70s. He has amassed more than 200 acting credits over the years. Some of his notable credits include Quiz Show, The Faculty and TV shows such as Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife. McDonald is likely most known for his role as Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's golfing comedy Happy Gilmore. He currently stars on HBO's acclaimed series Hacks and recently appeared in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes.

While plot details for the show are largely being kept under lock and key right now, the comics provide some major clues. In the Secret Invasion crossover event, it is revealed that the shape-shifting alien race of the Skrulls, who we met in Captain Marvel, have been infiltrating Earth for years and replacing many of the planet's heroes with impostors. This sets the stage for an all-out invasion. The series was written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Leinil Francis Yu.

Ben Mendelsohn, who played the Skrull Talos in Captain Marvel, is reprising his role as well. Other confirmed cast members include Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) and Killian Scott (Dublin Murders). Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) are set to direct the Disney+ series.

WandaVison and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired earlier this year on Disney+, have kicked off a new era of live-action Marvel TV. These shows come with massive budgets and are heavily connected to the movies. Other shows coming our way include Loki, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Ironheart, Moon Knight and Armor Wars. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed previously that characters who debut in these shows will crossover into the movies as well. For example, Iman Vellani, who is playing the title character in Ms. Marvel, is set to appear in Captain Marvel 2, aka The Marvels. Secret Invasion does not yet have a release date. This news comes to us via Deadline.