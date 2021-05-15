Secret Invasion has taken a big step forward after bringing two directors on board. According to sources, Marvel Studios has hired directors Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim for the upcoming Disney+ series. Bezucha is known for his work on The Family Stone and Let It Go, while Selim has previously directed episodes of Criminal Minds and The Looming Tower. There is no word on whether they will also pen the scripts, but since no one has been announced to write, it's likely they will both be a part of the writer's room.

This marks the latest big announcement for the series after a slew of A-list actors were recently revealed to have joined Secret Invasion. Last November, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would be reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Talos respectively. Since then, actors Kingsley Ben-Adir (known for One Night in Miami), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) have all signed on to appear on the show. Ben-Adir is rumored to be the main villain of the show, while Colman's and Clarke's characters have yet to be revealed.

The Secret Invasion storyline was a major event in the Marvel Comics. It focused on the alien race Skrulls as they infiltrated some of the most vital institutions on Earth such as governments, militaries, and even the Avengers themselves. It has long been rumored that Marvel Studios would adapt the comic series, and now it's finally happening. The Skrulls were introduced to the MCU in 2019's Captain Marvel while later popping up in Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision. The Secret Invasion storyline was teased in Far From Home when it revealed that the real Nick Fury was on a Skrull space station as Talos and his wife pretended to be Fury and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill on Earth.

There have been a lot of rumors for potential characters to show up in the Secret Invasion series, and for good reason. The Secret Invasion comics incorporated characters like Iron Man, Spider-Woman, and Mr. Fantastic as they tried to figure out whether they were Skrulls or not. Many established MCU characters have been rumored to join the show like Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, Steve Rogers, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Daisy Johnson - all of which would make sense for the ambitious show. However, only the characters of Nick Fury and Talos have been confirmed, and it will probably stay that way for a while.

Secret Invasion will be the latest Disney+ series set within the MCU after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already aired every episode. Loki, What If?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye are set to premiere later in 2021. Other confirmed Marvel Studios Disney+ shows are Iron Heart, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight, which will all soon go into production. No release date has been given for Secret Invasion, but fans should probably expect a premiere date in the late 2022-early 2023 range because filming is far from under way.