One of the most beloved Marvel Comics crossover events of all time is getting an adaptation. A Secret Invasion TV series is officially happening on Disney+. The news was revealed during the Disney investor day presentation, which turned out to be larger than anyone could have expected, in terms of the sheer volume of announcements. Among the tidal wave of content reveals was this expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will see both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn returning to the fold.

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AuInHMuBRW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was on hand to share all of the news. Secret Invasion will adapt the comic book storyline of the same name, which was first published between 2008 and 2009. From creators Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales and Laura Martin, it saw the Skrulls invading Earth with a unique and ambitious plan. The logo for the show was shared by the studio on Twitter with the following message.

While the adaptation will be tweaked to suit the MCU, we were already introduced to the Skrulls in Captain Marvel. The comic book series sees the Skrulls infiltrating the Earth by replacing many of the world's biggest heroes with members of the alien race. The Avengers and the rest of Marvel's heroes, as well as villains, face betrayal and attempt to battle an invasion they may be powerless to stop.

This could easily have been an Avengers-level crossover event as a movie. So it is remarkable that this is being produced, instead, as a series for Disney+. It had previously been revealed that Samuel L. Jackson had been tapped to star in a Marvel show as Nick Fury. But it was hard to imagine it would be something this ambitious. During the presentation, Kevin Feige had this to say about the expanding role of the MCU on Disney+.

"The Cinematic Universe weaves storylines, heroes and villains across 23 feature films to date. And with Disney+, we're able to extend this way of storytelling to a new format, creating series that are connected to our theatrical releases, making the MCU more immersive than ever."

Many other projects were teased or revealed at the presentation. We got trailers for WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If? as well as a behind the scenes reel for Ms. Marvel. Other new projects announced include a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special and an Armor Wars series. Plus, we got casting confirmations for She-Hulk and Hawkeye. It was truly a treasure trove of content for those who enjoy the MCU. There is no word yet on when Secret Wars is expected to debut. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the reveal from the Marvel Studios Twitter account.