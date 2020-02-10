Rumor has it a Secret Invasion series is in the works at Marvel and will make its debut on Disney+. We've heard unconfirmed whispers that something along these lines may be in the works, but evidence is starting to mount that this truly could be happening in the not-too-distant future. If indeed this latest round of rumors proves to be true, it will heavily tie the new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows into what's happening on the big screen.

Before digging in, we must caution that this can only be regarded as a rumor for the time being. Until further confirmation is provided, this should be taken as nothing more. With that said, reporter Daniel Richtman, who is known for breaking these kinds of scoops, recently shared an update to his Patreon stating that he's heard the rumors of a Secret Invasion series happening on Disney+ are indeed true. What's more, the show will heavily tie into the events of Captain Marvel 2. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I hear the reports are true and there really is a kind of Secret Invasion related show in development for Disney+ that will lead straight into Captain Marvel 2 which I told you awhile ago would likely be Secret Invasion. I think the show would likely focus on SWORD and the Invasion from the side of the Skrulls and Kree and Captain Marvel 2 from the side of the heroes."

There is a lot to process there, if we assume for a moment this is at all legitimate. First off, for those who may not be familiar, Secret Invasion was a massive event series published by Marvel Comics in 2008 from the minds of Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. The series reveals that the shape-shifting Skrulls, who we first met in Captain Marvel, have infiltrated Earth and have quietly been taking over as high-ranking government officials, and even members of the Avengers.

One of the post-credit scenes in Spider-Man: Homecoming may well have set this up. The scene in question reveals that Maria Hill and Nick Fury were actually the Skrulls Talos and Soren. Nick Fury, meanwhile, was off-world at a mysterious installation in space. Many have speculated this will hint at the formation of S.W.O.R.D. In the pages of Marvel Comics, S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is an organization that operates in space that is in place to deal with alien threats.

Assuming this all plays out as explained here, the Secret Invasion Disney+ series will look at things from the perspective of S.W.O.R.D., while Captain Marvel 2 would likely be the full-blown Secret Invasion storyline with the heroes trying to sort things out. That would mean we would probably see some other MCU characters along for the ride, much like what we saw in Captain America: Civil War. We'll have to see how this all plays out over the next couple of years. This news was previously reported by Comic Book Resources.