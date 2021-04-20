Emilia Clarke is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Per Variety, the Game of Thrones star is currently in final negotiations to join the Marvel series which features Samuel L. Jackson starring as Nick Fury. At this time, Marvel Studios and reps for Clarke have declined to comment on the casting announcement.

As of now, it's unclear who Emilia Clarke would be playing in the series, but as we've seen on Game of Thrones, she sould do well whether she'll be a hero or a villain. Alongside Jackson as Nick Fury, the reported cast for Secret Invasion also includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Olivia Colman in a mystery role. Kingsley Ben-Adir has also been set to play a main villain.

Secret Invasion will reportedly follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet will write and executive produce the series. The show was officially announced by Disney last year among a slew of other TV shows set in the MCU. At the start of this year, WandaVision kicked off the fun followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, Loki will be arriving this year along with Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no, [the scope of the TV series won't match the comic book]" Marvel head Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in January. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

Jackson has been playing Nick Fury since 2008, making his MCU debut in the post-credit scene of the first Iron Man. An important part of the MCU, Jackson would go on to reprise the role in a plethora of Marvel movies. In 2019, he could be seen in no less than three of them with appearances in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel. On the small screen, Jackson also reprised the role of Nick Fury in multiple episodes of the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Clarke is perhaps best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, the popular HBO series that just recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its premiere episode. While the show was known for its high body count, Daenerys was featured prominently as a main character throughout the entire series run. There was a lot of controversy over the way her storyline concluded in the show's final season, but most everyone can agree that Clarke nailed the part with perfection.

Fans of Clarke have been calling for the actress to appear in the MCU for years, so her reported involvement in Secret Invasion is huge news. Let the speculation begin with fans as to whom she might be portraying in the series. This news comes to us from Variety.