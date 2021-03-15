Kingsley Ben-Adir will reportedly play the antagonist in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion for Disney+. Deadline reports that Ben-Adir, who plays Malcolm X in the acclaimed Regina King drama One Night in Miami, has been tapped to play a lead villain on the show, starring opposite returning Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Marvel has not yet provided an official comment.

Little is known about Secret Invasion beyond that the six-episode series will see Jackson and Mendelsohn reprising their respective roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will feature a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, but it's unclear exactly which other characters will be included in the show. No other details have been divulged about Ben-Adir's role.

Ben-Adir has recently made a name for himself with his breakout role as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. Directed by Regina King, the movie is about a fictional meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.). Met with immense critical acclaim and up for multiple Oscars, One Night in Miami has personally earned Ben-Adir award recognition at the Gotham Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Satellite Awards.

Last year, Kingsley Ben-Adir also played former United States President Barack Obama in the political miniseries The Comey Rule. The actor is also known for starring as pathologist Marcus Summer in the ITV drama series Vera He has also had recurring roles on other TV shows like High Fidelity, Peaky Blinders, and The OA. Based on the attention he's been receiving from his performance in One Night in Miami, it's not surprising to see him already lining up his next leading role.

While the MCU will continue to churn out new movies in theaters, Marvel Studios is also developing plenty of other shows for Disney+. This began in January with the release of WandaVision, which was a tremendously big success as the most in-demand TV series in the world weeks after its premiere. The fun will continue with the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week, followed by other titles to arrive in 2021 like Loki, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

Several other Marvel shows are in production at Disney+ as well. Production has begun on new shows based on She-Hulk and Moon Knight for plans to release them both in 2022. Marvel has also announced the upcoming Disney+ shows Ironheart, Armor Wars, and an untitled Wakanda series from Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler. Meanwhile, James Gunn is also writing and directing a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special to premiere on Disney+, which will be filmed during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In January, it was reported that Secret Invasion was scheduled to start shooting in early April 2021. A release date hasn't yet been set for the upcoming show at Disney+, but it's likely to arrive sometime in 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.