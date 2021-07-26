The Marvel Cinematic Universe's expansion onto Disney+ seems to have hardly begun and already we have had three completed series, an animated What If...? series about to start, two more live action series' coming before the end of the year in the form of Ms Marvel and Hawkeye and the likes of Moon Knight and She-Hulk almost done filming. That means that it is time to look even deeper into the Marvel slate of TV shows coming in the near future. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicked off shooting earlier this month, and now it looks like the highly anticipated Secret Invasion series is ready to start filming in just a few weeks.

A post on Twitter by one of those people who just have that knack of finding things out, Charles Murphy, suggests that Nick Fury's big series will begin filming in the UK in mid-August and last through until December. It is noted in the post that this could change if there are any unforeseen circumstances, mostly relating to Covid19 in the UK, but in the grand scheme of things, the current flow of Marvel/Disney series shouldn't lead to any delays in this one.

The tweet read, "I ALWAYS try to convince people not to get too attached to an exact start date of filming because there do change. However, the timeframe will remain the same. As of my last update, Secret Invasion will film from Mid-August to December."

Secret Invasion was first teased in the post credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when it was revealed that Nick Fury(Samuel L Jackson) in that movie was being replicated by a Skrull, a shape-shifting being that was first seen in Captain Marvel. Fury himself is somewhere else, seemingly overseeing things from afar rather than being in the heart of the action himself. Originally thought to be a movie based on the comic arc of the same name, the arrival of Disney+ saw that change to a long-form series. Along with Samuel L Jackson, a number of other Marvel familiars will be back for the series including Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Along with familiar faces, the series will also feature Olivia Colman as the main antagonist, and also Emilia Clarke, looking to emulate her Game of Thrones decade long work with a long stint as part of the Marvel family. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clarke talked about her excitement for joining the MCU.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

While there is no current release date for Secret Invasion, with filming due to complete by the end of the year, we will likely see the series sometime late in 2022.