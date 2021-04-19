Marvel's Secret Invasion series is looking to add an Oscar-winning actor to its cast. Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) is in talks to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury, in the upcoming Disney+ series. This is just one of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in the works for the streaming service but, based on the title alone, it is already poised to be the biggest. As such, Marvel Studios and Disney are going big in the talent department.

According to multiple reports, Olivia Colman is currently in negotiations to star in Secret Invasion. There is no word currently on who she would be playing, should the deal close. Aside from Samuel L. Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in the MCU ever since his cameo at the end of the original Iron Man, Ben Mendelsohn is reprising his role from Captain Marvel. Mendelsohn played the shape-shifting Skrull Talos. The Skrulls figure to be a big part of the series as the alien race was at the center of the Marvel Comics event that the show will be based on. Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) is also on board to star. While Ben-Adir's role has also been kept a secret up to this point, he is expected to play a villain.

Olivia Colman has been acting for quite some time, though here star power has been on the rise in recent years. Colman won a Best Actress Oscar for her work in The Favourite. She is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year for The Father, which also stars Anthony Hopkins. As it happens, Hopkins is also familiar with the MCU, having played Odin in the Thor franchise. Some of Colman's other credits include The Crown, Hot Fuzz, Fleabag and Broadchurch. Colman provides the voice of Pal in Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which debuts later this month.

The new Disney+ series Secret Invasion was initially announced during Disney's huge investor day presentation last year. It takes its title from the 2008 event series of the same name from Marvel Comics. Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales and Laura Martin were behind the story. It is revealed that the Skrulls have been infiltrating the Earth for years, replacing many of Earth's heroes with impostors. This sets the stage for a massive invasion. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is writing and executive producing the series. No directors have been confirmed at this time but they are reportedly being "line up."

This show, in particular, shows how dedicated Disney is in bringing the MCU to streaming. Secret Wars could easily have been an Avengers-level movie adaptation. Instead, it will get the series treatment. That side of things has worked out well so far, as both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have become huge hits on Disney+. Secret Invasion is expected to begin filming later this year but no release date has been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.