The Secret Life of Pets 2 latest trailer introduces Harrison Ford in his first ever animated role. The actor is probably best-known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise or Indiana Jones, but here, Ford is taking on a brand-new character that still takes on some of the actor's best traits. One of those traits that is on full display here is Ford's grumpiness, which he is really good at portraying in either real-life or on the big screen.

Harrison Ford is playing Rooster, who is a tough Welsh Sheepdog, in The Secret Life of Pets 2. In the new trailer, we see the gang heading out on a road trip to a farm, where they are introduced to Rooster and some other farm animals, who are quick to poke fun at the city animals. Patton Oswalt is voicing Max this time around and he has a cone on, as a recommendation from his "therapist," which Rooster quickly helps him get rid of.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016's blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had one of the best single-day openings ever for an original film, animated or otherwise. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax).

Related: Harrison Ford Takes on First Animated Movie in Secret Life of Pets 2

The Secret Life of Pets 2 stars Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Garth Jennings, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswald, Jenny Slate, and Eric Stonestreet. Comedian Louis C.K. was originally the voice of Max, but he was replaced in the sequel by Oswalt. Ford, Haddish, Holmes, and Kroll are also lending their voices for the first time to the Illumination project. Hart, Stonestreet, Slate, Kemper, Bell, Carvey, Buress, and Moynihan are all back to reprise their roles from 2016' The Secret Life of Pets.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7th and has a lot to live up to when compared to the first installment, especially the opening day record. The original movie was able to earn $875.5 million against a production budget of $75 million, making it very profitable, to say the least. Though it's been three years and there have been some changes behind-the-scenes, The Secret Life of Pets 2 should be able to conqueror the early summer box office. However, this year has been off to a rocky start in theaters, so we'll just have to wait and see how many people want to go see Harrison Ford as a talking dog. You can watch the latest trailer below, thanks to the Illumination YouTube channel.