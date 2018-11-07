Illumination has released the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. The sequel was originally supposed to hit theaters this year, but was pushed back to 2019 after the studio did some shuffling to their release dates. In addition, Louis C.K., who voiced Max in the first installment, is not involved in the sequel. Illumination fired the comedian late last year after he admitted to misconduct accusations. Fellow comedian Patton Oswalt stepped up to replace C.K. to voice Max.

The latest trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 sees Max and the gang take a visit to the vet. Things seem to be okay until all of the pets start to think about why they're all there, which leads to some uncomfortable, yet funny moments. Patton Oswalt was a great choice to take over for Louis C.K. and he appears with Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Jenny Slate, Albert Brooks, and Hannibal Buress, who are all reprising their roles from the first movie.

The Secret Life of Pets was a massive success in 2016. The movie grossed $875 million worldwide and became the sixth highest grossing movie of the year. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri pitched the idea about what pets do when their caretakers are away, which Brian Lynch, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio took and wrote the story for the movie. The first installment took influence from the old Warner Bros. cartoons by keeping everything vertically oriented and never showing the faces of the adults. The movie was a hit amongst kids and adults, who appreciated the style and some of the jokes that were a little more on the grownup side of the fence.

The latest trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 is going to be shown before Illumination's The Grinch, which hits theaters this Friday, November 9th. This trailer is specifically for Max, and the studio reveals that there will be more character trailers released along the way, leading up to the sequel's release on June 7th, 2019. The additional character posters is a great way to promote the movie. In addition to the returning voice cast, Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes are lending their voices for the sequel.

Harrison Ford's involvement in The Secret Life of Pets 2 is pretty significant. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star has never voiced an animated character, so this is a pretty big deal for Illumination. With that being said, his character is currently unknown at the moment. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is preparing to launch a pretty massive promotional campaign, so it seems likely that they will use Ford's name to pump the sequel when the time is right. You can check out the trailer for the sequel below, thanks to the Secret Life of Pets Twitter account.