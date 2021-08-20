Ever since the first hints of Marvel's Cinematic Universe going down the multiverse route were made apparent, fans have been questioning where it is all leading? While some have been focusing on when we will see Galactus and the other big bads of the Marvel canon come into play, there have been others only interested in what the next "Infinity War" style event will be and what form it might take. It has been suggested by a few pieces of circumstantial evidence that there could be a Secret Wars movie coming to re-arrange the entire MCU as we know it. The new film could potentially bring about the insertion of the X-Men and other currently out the picture characters into the main timeline of the MCU.

There have been a number of comic book storylines that have gone by the Secret Wars name, but one more recent entry by Jonathan Hickman released in 2015 has previously been cited by Marvel fans as a perfect fit for the finale of the Multiverse arc. That particular story saw numerous dimensions of the multiverse colliding to re-establish a brand new central timeline with aspects of the other universes being combined into the one true timeline.

Recently Jim Shooter, the former Marvel Comics Editor In Chief was appearing at a Megacon panel in Florida when he revealed that he was recently asked by Marvel to write a novel based on the Secret Wars storyline he wrote in 1984. When it came to signing a contract, Shooter turned down the offer when he realized that contract was actually for something much more complex than a simple novel. He was then contacted by Senior Vice President of Operations & Procurement of Publishing at Marvel Entertainment, David Bogart, who offered him a work-for-hire contract with a $10,000 paycheck attached. Having been in the industry for decades, Shooter believed that what all this amounted to was Disney covering legalities to ease a Secret Wars project into the MCU, and he asked Bogart the question, "This means you're making a movie, right?" When Bogart responded, "I'm not allowed to tell you that," Shooter said he simply replied, "I think you just did."

It is far from a secret that there have been a number of issues raised recently about comic book creators from decades ago not being given the financial rewards that should come with their storylines and characters being used in numerous big budget movies. The approach on Shooter could show that there is a plan to bring some kind of Secret Wars movie to screens in the future. Even though the Secret Wars movie has not officially been announced, the Russo brothers have expressed excitement at the thought of directing it.

With Loki having already established that there has been one multiverse war already in the Marvel timeline, and now having reopened up the multiverse and brought the first steps towards Kang the Conqueror's arrival, it seems like it could be a Secret Wars event that would overshadow the events of Avengers: Endgame that all of this is gearing up for. The outcome of such an event would not only reassert a single timeline to the MCU, as rebooted as it may be, but as mentioned it would also explain the arrival of the likes of the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the timeline after they have been missing for so long. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have begun to speculate that a connection to the Avengers 5: Secret Wars can be found in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

We also shouldn't forget that it was only last year that the Russo Brothers were quoted saying that they had been talking of making a Secret Wars movie for a number of years and it would be "the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that's what really excites us about the story - the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga." It took 11 years to build up to Endgame, so there is every possibility that somewhere just beyond the known Marvel slate, Secret Wars could be lurking somewhere in Phase 5 ready to change everything once again. This story comes to us from: comicbook