The Russo Brothers are declaring that the Secret Wars would make the Infinity Saga look small. That's a pretty bold statement, but if anyone knows about putting together massive movies, it's the Russo Brothers. The directing duo finished their Marvel Cinematic Universe run with Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame after working on Captain America: Civil War and Winter Soldier. At this point in time, there are no public plans to make a return to the MCU, but the Russo Brothers would love to take a shot at Secret Wars.

In a new interview, the Russo Brothers were asked about a possible return to the MCU and Secret Wars. The storyline debuted in 1984, and was originally the idea of Mattel, who launched an action figure line to tie-in. The idea revolves around a giant team-up to take on the world's biggest villains, which also uses alternate universes. Joe Russo had this to say about Secret Wars.

"You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that - that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they're heroes in their own stories, so it's all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale."

Joe and Anthony Russo aren't just going to come back to the MCU for any movie. The directors need it to be something massive after working on Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in order to satisfy their creative ambition. With that being said, Secret Wars fits the bill and would make the Infinity Saga look like a blip on the radar. Anthony Russo explains.

"It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that's what really excites us about the story - the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

When crafting Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers were challenged with living up to the hype. Instead of giving MCU fans what they expected, the directors went in and subverted those expectations by taking massive risks. Thankfully, it paid off and most fans are very satisfied with the way things came to a close, even if it was a bit controversial. The Russos spent a lot of time with screenwriters Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely to get the right story in place.

Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely tried out a ton of different ideas with the Russo Brothers while they were preparing for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Multiple drafts were completed before they found the best way to bring the overall story to a close, while also bringing some of the world's biggest superheroes to an end at the same time. It's a challenge that the team would love to do again with Secret Wars. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by Bro Bible.