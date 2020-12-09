Could the new Spider-Man 3 castings be teasing Marvel's Secret Wars? Tom Holland is returning, along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revelori. However, there are some major things going on behind the scenes at the moment. It has been confirmed that Alfred Molina will be back as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx confirmed, and later deleted, that he was returning to the world of Spider-Man as Electro. Now, there are huge rumors suggesting that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and more are joining the cast.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies leading up to the partnership between Sony and Marvel Studios. At this time, it looks like Spider-Man 3 is going to have a lot of different versions of Spidey, which could be massive for both studios moving forward. Sony has been reportedly angling for a live-action Spider-Verse, while it looks like Marvel Studios could be leaning towards Secret Wars. In addition, it looks like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could also plant the seeds for this direction.

The Marvel Comics Secret Wars finds heroes from several different universes joining forces for a major battle. If this storyline ends up on the big screen, it will easily dwarf Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, before that can even begin to happen, fans will have to be introduced to the idea of the multiverse, along with the different versions of the heroes that exist in these different universes. Marvel Studios is seemingly moving in this direction to set something unprecedented up, while Sony gets their own version with a possible live-action Spider-Verse movie.

The Russo Brothers have already said they would be interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make a Secret Wars movie. Joe Russo admitted to being obsessed by "the scale of getting all of the heroes together" over the summer. He continues, "I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. [Anthony] and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they're heroes in their own stories, so it's all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale." Marvel fans have also been hoping that the MCU will get into the Secret Wars territory.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased something big and different is on the way with Phase 4 and Phase 5, which has fans excited about the future. Unfortunately, the MCU projects have largely been delayed, due to the public health crisis. For now, fans will have to wait and see what Sony and Marvel Studios are about to pull off with Spider-Man 3. You can head over to the official Marvel website to study up on the Secret Wars.