The history of the Jedi Order is told by Luke Skywalker in The Secrets Of The Jedi book. Author Marc Sumerak took on the massive Star Wars novel and found it to be quite the challenge when conducting his research. Now, fans will learn all about the history of the Jedi Order, as told by Master Luke and get some further insight into his perspective on their place in history. The new book will hit shelves in November, right before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters.

The Secrets Of The Jedi book isn't just a reading experience. It also features interactive pieces including a pop-up holocron, a translator card, a Jedi equipment booklet, and lots more. Marc Sumerak has written for the Star Wars universe many times in the past and frequently writes for Marvel Comics. He had this to say about getting to do another project involving the Skywalker saga.

"It's always a great pleasure to get to return to a galaxy far, far away for another project, but having the chance to explore the path of the fabled Jedi Order through Luke's eyes was an honor like none I've ever had before. The Skywalker saga has always been such a crucial piece of my own personal pop culture landscape over the years, so being able to write this book in the words of Luke himself was a dream come true."

Since the history of the Jedi Order is being told through the eyes of Luke Skywalker, many Star Wars fans might be wondering which version of the character this is. Fans hoping for the younger version of the character who was filled with so much hope may be in for a letdown. Marc Sumerak decided to take the version of the character from The Last Jedi. He explains.

"One of the greatest challenges with a book like this is to find a way to bring all of the vital information together in a way that feels fresh and new. For this particular project, I think that unique perspective flows naturally from our beloved narrator, Luke Skywalker. Sure, we all know his epic story by heart, but the Luke who is writing this particular tome is a long way from the optimistic farm boy he was when his journey began. Because of that, he's able to look past the glorified stories of the Jedi of old to find the truth about the Order, no matter how difficult it may be for those reading to hear. So with that in mind, we were able to examine the different aspects of the Jedi Order from an angle that cut through the ancient legends, allowing us to examine why the Jedi needed to exist, why they were destined to end, and whether or not they could - or should - rise again."

The official Star Wars site has some pictures form inside The Secrets Of The Jedi and it looks like a quality product, filled with a lot of information about the Jedi from Luke Skywalker's unique perspective. The author sheds some light on Force Ghosts, or Force spirts as they're called in the book. Not all Jedi can come back as a spirit who can interact with the physical world. It takes a lot of training, which Obi-Wan received from his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. Luke admits it's a relief to have Obi-Wan and Yoda's spirits back after he shut them away for so long.

The Secrets Of The Jedi will be available on November 19th and it looks like something a lot of Star Wars fans are going to want to get their hands on before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December. The final installment in the latest trilogy will also be the final installment in the Skywalker saga, which has some fans upset, while others are excited to see where the stories will go now without having to tie too much into what we've already seen on the big screen before. You can head over to StarWars.com for more information on The Secrets Of The Jedi} book.

