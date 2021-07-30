It's the sight we've been all waiting for. Hollywood titans Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista will face-off in the second season of Apple TV+'s sci-fi series, See, with the latest trailer teasing the epic battle to come as it drops us once again into this icy dystopian world.

Beginning in the early twenty-first century, See introduces audiences to a world that has been ravaged by a virus which wiped out all but two million humans. This brutal and primitive future has resulted in humankind losing the ability to see, both literally and figuratively, with those surviving having lost the sense of sight. The main story of the series picks up centuries later, in a world where society has found new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive without vision. In the mountains, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), the chieftain of the Alkenny tribe, takes in and marries a pregnant woman, Maghra, who comes to the Alkenny seeking shelter.

However, the biological father, Jerlamarel, is an outlaw wanted by the Queen of the Kane Dynasty of Kanzua Dam for the heresy of being "sighted" (meaning he can see). Word quickly spreads of Jerlamarel siring children, prompting a witch hunt for Jerlamarel and his offspring forcing Baba Voss to protect his family and his tribe against the Queen's army.

Season 2 begins with Baba Voss struggling to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo, played by Dave Bautista, has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.

The second season of See stars Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper alongside Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The first season of See was met with a decidedly mixed response from critics, many of whom felt that the show relied too heavily on gore and was far too laboriously paced. The show has clearly been popular with audiences though, and will likely attract a whole new audience thanks to the inclusion of Dave Bautista, with many no doubt eager to see the two burly actors throw down on screen.

See is just one of several exciting projects on the horizon for Jason Momoa, with the hugely popular actor gearing up to reprise the DC role of Aquaman in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as ditching the super-heroics in favor of an everyman role in Netflix's revenge thriller, Sweet Girl, which is due for release on 20 August, 2021. Dave Bautista meanwhile will also return to his most famous comic book movie role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as scoring roles in the likes of Knives Out 2 and Universe's Most Wanted. Aside from See, Momoa and Bautista are due to share the screen again in the upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune, which is due for release on October 22, 2021.

Thankfully, fans do not have to wait too much longer to witness these behemoth's do battle, with season 2 of See due to premier on August 27 on Apple TV+. A third season of See has also since been confirmed to be in development.