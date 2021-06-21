Good news for fans of Apple TV+'s Jason Momoa-led sci-fi series, See, as the show's upcoming second season has now been revealed to begin on Friday, August 27, with a third season also now confirmed to be in development. A newly released trailer for the second season teases much more of Momoa's expert scowl as he navigates his way through this bleak post-apocalyptic world.

Beginning in the early twenty-first century, See introduces audiences to a world that has been ravaged by a virus which wiped out all but two million humans. Those surviving having lost the sense of sight. The series picks up centuries later, where society has found new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive without vision. In the mountains, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), the chieftain of the Alkenny tribe, takes in and marries a pregnant woman, Maghra, who comes to the Alkenny seeking shelter.

However, the biological father, Jerlamarel, is an outlaw wanted by the Queen of the Kane Dynasty of Kanzua Dam for the heresy of being "sighted" (meaning he can see). Word quickly spreads of Jerlamarel siring children, prompting a witch hunt for Jerlamarel and his offspring forcing Baba Voss to protect his family and his tribe against the Queen's army.

Not too much is known about the direction of the second season, but the trailer does offer some clues, with the great Baba Voss storming into new territory to confront an old enemy, his brother. The cast of season 2 features returning stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) as Baba Voss and Paris, respectively, with the second series also set to introduce Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune) as Edo Voss. The rest of the ensemble will be comprised of Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie.

See was renewed for a second season shortly after season one's premiere, and originally began filming in February of 2020. However, much like the rest of the entertainment industry, production was met with delays and setbacks before finally shutting down in March last year due to the ongoing global situation. Filming finally resumed in October of 2020 and concluded in March of this year.

The first season of See was met with a decidedly mixed response from critics, many of whom felt that the show relied too heavily on gore and was far too laboriously paced. The show has clearly been popular with audiences though, with many no doubt hugely excited to see the burly duo of Momoa and Bautista clash on screen.

See is far from the only project on the horizon for Jason Momoa, with the hugely popular actor gearing up to reprise the DC role of Aquaman in the upcoming sequel, the title of which was recently revealed to be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa is due to step away from super-heroics and into a much more everyman role for Netflix's revenge thriller, Sweet Girl, which is due for release on 20 August, 2021.

August is looking good for Jason Momoa fans, with the second season of See scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 27, 2021.