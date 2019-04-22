Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming sci-fi flick See You Yesterday. This comes from producer Spike Lee, coming fresh off of his recent Oscar win, the first of his career, for BlacKkKlansman. Now, Lee is turning his talents toward the very familiar time travel genre, but with a twist that feels very of its time and totally politically-charged. Along with first-time filmmaker Stefon Bristol, it seems they've found new ground to cover in a well-trotted sub-genre.

The trailer kicks off in oddly fun fashion, as our protagonist is somewhat casually discussing that her time travel breakthrough, which she created with her good friend, will be her ticket out of her current life. Her big brother is doing his best to look out for her. It's sweet and familiar, with a sprinkle of sci-fi. Then tragedy strikes and things take a very unique turn for this type of movie. It feels amazingly grounded, in part thanks to the hook in the story, for this sort of movie. It looks emotional, original and very topical. Even though Spike Lee isn't in the director's chair, it's got his fingerprints all over it.

See You Yesterday centers on two high school best friends, C.J. and Sebastian, who also happen to be science prodigies. They dedicate every minute of their lives they can afford to working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable them to travel back in time. But when C.J.'s older brother Calvin is killed by police in an unfortunate and seemingly questionable altercation, they decide to put their unfinished and untested invention to use in order to try and stop this from happening in the first place.

The cast includes Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Brian "Stro" Bradley, Johnathan Nieves, Wavyy Jonez, Myra Lucretia Taylor and Ron Bobb Semple. As mentioned previously, this serves as the directorial debut of Steven Bristol, whom Spike Lee has taken under his wing a bit. Bristol has written and directed several shorts, but this serves as his first full-length feature. It just so happens he got Netflix to back it and give it a sizable budget, by the looks of things. The movie is based on a short of the same name that was also penned by Bristol. He co-wrote the feature with Fredrica Bailey.

This is set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on May 3. Netflix doesn't that often, when compared to other studios, debut their originals on the festival circuit. Only typically when they feel they have something that may warrant awards consideration later in the year, or in other special circumstances. Does that mean we have a possible awards contender here? It would seem like a long shot. Either way, this seems like something that should be on everyone's radar. See You Yesterday arrives on May 17. Be sure to check out the new trailer and poster from Netflix streaming service below.