Dark Star Pictures and Uncork'd Entertainment have unleashed Seeds, a very profound and confronting psychological thriller releasing in theaters September 13 and releasing on VOD/DVD September 24. Starring Trevor Long, star of Netflix drama Ozark, nominated for 9 Emmy Awards, director Owen Long's Seeds is a gothic horror about a man haunted by his dark past while pursuing some self-care on the New England coast.

After a night of debauchery spirals out of control, Marcus retreats to his family home along the New England coast. Solitude is disturbed when his brother asks Marcus to look after his estranged nephew and niece. As days pass, solace escapes him; he feels baited by a dark force. Is he losing his mind or has something terrible burrowed deep within him? Incubating. Waiting until the climate is right. Haunted by his deepest fears, Marcus struggles not to succumb as he fights to protect Lily, his beloved niece from a monster that lies in wait.

We spoke to the film's writer/director Owen Long about his long-awaited passion project, and anticipating the audience's reaction to his very unique film.

When did your work on Seeds begin? A number of years in the making?

Owen Long: Farther back than I prefer to recall - more years than ever anticipated. Welcome to the wonderful world of indie film making [Laughs].

When and where were you when you came upon the idea? Do you recall?

Owen Long: When I was a bit younger, living in the west village, footloose and fortified with the smugness of youth.

And was there a personal interest here, one that you wanted to really explore on film?

Owen Long: I was intrigued with the idea of desire. Desiring, despite any and all consequences, and the line that separates self-indulgence and destiny.

How does it feel approaching the North American release? Nervous excitement, I imagine, being it's your first film?

Owen Long: Slightly apprehensive, and exhilarating at the same time. I'm not sure that you feel too different from any opening night for an art exhibition or a show. The heart and effort one has to expend culminate in how the work is received by others. Considering what is involved in making a film, it's a monumental happening.

The film is getting a lot of fantastic press but when do you consider you've made a successful movie - is it when you make a profit?

Owen Long: When those whom I respect and admire react positively to the film.

If Seeds is as successful as it looks to be, can you envision a sequel?

Owen Long: Life is full of possibilities - though I've never envisioned one.

Andrea Chen, Garr Long, and Kevin Breznahan star opposite Trevor Long, written by Steven Weisman.