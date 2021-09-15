Jerry Seinfeld has appeared in a new promo to remind everyone that Comedy Central is about to become the new official cable home of Seinfeld on October 9th. The sitcom could previously be found on TBS, but ViacomCBS made a bid to take over the entire series in 2019 and after a battle with Sony who previously held the rights, were victorious in acquiring the show.

While they had originally planned to spread the library over Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Network, they eventually made the decision that having all episodes sit on one of their channels was a better way of getting buy-in from fans. The arrival will be celebrated on October 9th with fan-voted favourite episodes playing before they go right back to where it all began.

The self-professed "show about nothing" is one of those legacy series like Friends, The Office and South Park, which pull in almost as many viewers as new content in a time when streaming is taking over the industry. Seinfeld has always been a popular show, and going back to the very beginning is clearly going to be a winner for Comedy Central for those who have not yet been acquainted with the series or simply want to go back and relive it all over again. In a Twitter post, Comedy Central said, "We always deliver. Seinfeld is coming to Comedy Central October 9." as they posted the video featuring Jerry Seinfeld himself.

Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central said during the announcement, "We're extremely proud to bring this little-known series to our viewers. With the right programming and promotion, we believe we'll finally get Seinfeld the recognition it truly deserves, as merely the greatest sitcom of all-time."

"Seinfeld airing on Comedy Central and the Viacom networks brings together the greatest comedy of all time, with the best brands in cable," John Weiser, President of First Run Television for Sony Pictures Television, added. "This was a tremendous team effort and we are delighted to be working with the first-class executives at Viacom who are experts in programming and promotion. For a show about Nothing, this is really Something!"

As well as arriving exclusively on Comedy Central as far as the network goes, the whole Seinfeld library is also coming to Netflix on 1st October for those who would rather watch the uncut episodes without commercials.

Seinfeld is the latest series to have all of its available episodes moved to one location, and while many had hoped that the announcement was actually to say that new episodes were going to be made, and while that is not likely, Jerry Seinfeld is currently working on a new movie for Netflix, which he will be directing and starring in called Unfrosted. He spoke to Deadline about that project, stating, "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie." The film is expected to go into production in early 2022.