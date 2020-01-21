Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld's sitcom Seinfeld remains one of the greatest television shows of all time. Featuring Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself, he navigates through the minutiae of daily life with his small group of friends George Costanza, Elaine Benes and his neighbor Cosmo Kramer in this show that is really about pretty much nothing. Outside of the main cast, the show featured a variety of memorable characters, including the father of George, Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller. Often ending up ranting at the top of his voice, Frank's hilarious line delivery has now been put behind the intimidating mask of Star Wars' Darth Vader, and the results are...quite bizarre.

Featuring an assortment of the iconic villain's best moments from Star Wars: A New Hope, the clip comes in in just under a minute, but that minute is all you need to get a feel of the results of this particular mash-up.

The clip picks up with Vader as he boards the Rebel ship harboring Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, and containing a lot of dead Rebel soldiers. "I don't think it's so bad," Frank says, as we start to realize that something is 'off' about Vader's usually deep, powerful voice. "People should wear name tags. Everyone would be a lot friendlier." Just as Vader looks down at the dead men on the floor, Frank quips, "Hello, Sam! How ya doing, Joe?"

We then cut to Vader questioning Princess Leia on the whereabouts of the stolen Death Star plans, only this time he does not care one jot about those, instead he pesters her over the legitimacy of there being no more condos available in a Florida community that he just cannot pronounce, to which Leia replies, "I don't know what you're talking about."

Finally, we cut to one of the character's most memorable moments in Star Wars history, that of Darth Vader force-choking a subordinate and proving the power and validity of his so-called 'dead religion'. Of course, this time we are in the presence of Darth Costanza, who whilst choking the same subordinate, shouts and squeals about moving to Florida before being ordered to stop by Grand Moff Tarkin. Just as he releases his grip he screams, "Serenity now!".

Thankfully, this is only an edit by Seinpop Official, and not more tampering from George Lucas or Disney to the original movies. Though we will never see Frank Costanza in the franchise fully, the actual Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker's nine-movie series has now wrapped up with the recently released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.