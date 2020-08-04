Thanks to the likes of Taken, the John Wick franchise, the presence of Jason Statham, and even Netflix's Extraction, there has been a real appetite over the last decade or so for no-nonsense, take no names, shoot first, then shoot again action movies. Well, an upcoming movie that is sure to appeal to this fanbase is Seized, starring action cinemas worst kept secret, Scott Adkins, for which a trailer has now been released.

The movie's official synopsis is as follows: "Hiding out with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero (Scott Adkins, Doctor Strange) hopes to put his violent Special Forces career behind him. But after Nero's home is attacked and Taylor is abducted, the mysterious Mzamo (Mario Van Peebles, Heartbreak Ridge) orders Nero to slaughter the members of three rival crime syndicates. If he fails, Taylor will die. Now, with bullets flying and bodies dropping as Nero completes his mission, he races to find Mzamo's hideout and seek revenge."

Seized sounds like Taken and John Wick spliced together, which surely can only be a good thing, with the trailer demonstrating Adkins' talent for cracking skulls and punching his way through bad guys in a way that is none too subtle, but deliriously entertaining. The English actor has been flying the flag for 80s-style action movies for some time, with roles in the Undisputed franchise, the Ninja series, as well as The Debt Collector, Accident Man, and Triple Threat.

Pitting Adkins against fellow B-movie actor Mario Van Peebles, whose previous credits include the likes of Baadasssss!, Armed, Solo (no, not that one), Exterminator 2, and Jaws: The Revenge, is sure to be another delightful treat for fans.

Directing Seized is Isaac Florentine, who began his career behind the camera directing several different versions of the Power Rangers before moving into modern martial arts action fare with movies such as Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing, Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, Close Range, and Acts of Vengeance.

Action movie fans had even more reason to rejoice recently, when it was announced that 80s icon, Jean-Claude Van Damme, will be high-kicking his way onto Netflix with the upcoming action-comedy The Last Mercenary. "The Muscles from Brussels" plays a mysterious former secret service agent who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

The French-language movie is being directed by David Charhon (On the Other Side of the Tracks, Les naufragés) with a script by Charhon and Ismael Sy Savane (Lascars). Alongside Van Damme, The Last Mercenary stars Alban Ivanov (Lucky, A Very Bad Friend), Assa Sylla (Girlhood, Mortel) and Samir Decazza (Valide). The movie is being produced by Jean-Charles Levy and Nicolas Manuel (Forecast Pictures); Olivier Albou and Laurence Schonberg (Other Angle Pictures); David Charhon, Jakéma Charhon and Eponine Maillet (Mony Films); and Olias Barco, Vlad Riashyn (Apple Tree).

The future is looking pretty bright for action movie fans. Seized is scheduled to be released to DVD, Digital, and On Demand platforms on October 13, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of SlashFilm's official YouTube channel.