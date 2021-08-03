Rebel WIlson is sharing all her moves for her upcoming film Senior Year. Wilson transforms into Britney Spears, a dream come true for this uber-fan. She took to Instagram and TikTok to strut her stuff in tiding us over until the comedy is released on Netflix. Though we don't have an exact release date yet.

"My life is CRAZY right now ???? ps (heart) you Britney."

Here she is with her squad, captioned, "Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney Spears fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

Senior Year is set between 1997 and 2017 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school who wakes up after a 20-year coma only to realize her life has passed her by. Directed by Alex Hardcastle (Parks and Recreation, New Girl, Grace and Frankie) ﻿and written by Brandon Scott Jones, Senior Year﻿ is in great hands. It stars 90's film queen Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, and Chris Parnell.

The official synopsis reads, "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all - until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

Rebel Wilson has had a reset in her personal life, as well. At the beginning of last year, Wilson announced that it would be her 'Year of Health.' She chronicled her progress on Instagram always reminding her followers,"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with which why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit." Rebel WIlson attributes her transformation to her trainer and the Mayr Method.

She was also motivated to get healthier in the hope of having a baby. The doctor's words of being more healthy motivated her to shed the excess weight, for a better chance of "freezing eggs and having better quality eggs. At first it wasn't even for myself, it was thinking of a future mini-me and their quality. That's what kick-started it," the Pitch Perfect actor said. Senior Year is set for release next year.