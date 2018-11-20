And you thought they didn't make thrillers like this anymore. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway have teamed up for the edge-of-your-seat drama Serenity. And it looks like one hell of an exciting ride.

Aviron Pictures has released the first trailer for Serenity, a daring original thriller from Oscar nominated director Steven Knight. The film stars Matthew McConaughey as a fishing boat captain whose quiet life is shattered when his ex-wife tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. Also starring alongside Matthew McConaughey are Anne Hathaway as his ex-wife, alongside an ensemble that includes Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong and Diane Lane.

You can just smell the ocean breeze wafting off this first look sneak peak at Serenity, which will dock into theaters everywhere starting January 25, 2019. Some say January is a dumping ground for movies. And Serenity is taking that conceit quite literally. This looks like one of the best thrillers coming our way in 2019.

Director Steven Knight is working from his own original screenplay for Serenity. He got his start as a director with The Detectives TV series way back in 1997. He made his directorial feature debut with the 2013 action crime drama Redemption, which starred Jason Statham as a homeless and damaged ex-special forces soldier on the run from a military court martial, navigating London's criminal underworld. He seizes an opportunity to assume another man's identity, transforming into an avenging angel in the process. Knight followed up that crowd-pleaser with the crime drama Locke that same year, which starred Tom Hardy. He returns 6 years later with Serenity.

Steven Knight produces Serenity alongside Greg Shapiro and Guy Heeley. From Aviron Pictures comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her - and their young son - from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen's appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he'd tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

You can check out the first trailer for Serenity It arrives with a poster featuring both Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. The pair previously shared the screen in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar. Now they're back and adrift at sea in what will surely be one of the early must-see movies in 2019.