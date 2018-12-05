Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Sesame Street Movie. Warner Bros. is making the movie, which will be directed by Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel, and is expected to begin production soon. The live-action project is based on the iconic kids series and it will be a musical, bringing all of the beloved characters together on the big screen. The script is currently being written by Chris Galletta, who wrote the most recent draft for the studio.

Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, and Cookie Monster may end up starring alongside Anne Hathaway for the Sesame Street Movie. The actress has yet to comment on the situation, but she is reportedly the studio's first choice for the musical. Hathaway is an Academy Award winning actress who has starred in The Dark Knight Rises and the recent Ocean's 8, which were both made by Warner Bros. She also headlined the musical big screen adaptation of Les Misérables, so we know she can sing. The actress will be seen next in the upcoming thriller Serenity, so she might need to get back to something that is a little more light-hearted for her next project.

Sesame Street has been on the big screen twice before, once in 1985 with Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird and again in 1999 with Elmo in Grouchland. The show recently left PBS after 45 years on the air and moved to HBO. The legendary educational children's television series first premiered in 1969 and has been a staple for generations of young children and their families. The seeds for the show were first planted in 1966 when television producer Joan Ganz Cooney and Carnegie Foundation vice president Lloyd Morrisett were discussing a new idea to capitalize on the power of TV and do something positive with it.

After conducting research for a few years the newly formed Children's Television Workshop (CTW) received a huge grant of $8 million to create Sesame Street and put it on public broadcasting across North America. The show was a hit right from the start, and the first preschool-age show to be made using formal and laboratory research. By the time of its 40th anniversary in 2009, the show was broadcast in over 120 countries, and 20 international versions had been produced. Sesame Street is a worldwide phenomenon that new generations of kids still discover nearly every day.

In 2016, Sesame Street started their five-year development deal with HBO, which is when talks of the Sesame Street Movie sprung up. However, it looks like the musical is pretty close to actually happening with casting currently going on. At this time, there is no information about the story or who else will star, but it's going to have a lot of puppets from Jim Henson's studio running around. Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Elmo, The Count, and hopefully Aloysius Snuffleupagus will all share the big screen with Anne Hathaway. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Anne Hathaway casting news.