Warner Bros. has revealed the release dates for the Sesame Street and Tom and Jerry movies. It is believed that the Tom & Jerry movie will begin shooting this summer, which means that the Sesame Street project will more than likely begin around the same time. Both projects picked up steam last year, but there has not been a ton of news surrounding any specific details. However, it looks like that is all about to change since both movies have official release dates from the studio.

Sesame Street Movie is scheduled for January 15th, 2021, and Tom & Jerry hits theaters a bit later on April 16th, 2021. Anne Hathaway is reportedly the studio's first choice to play the lead role in the Sesame Street movie, which is set to be directed by Jonathan Krisel. Chris Galletta has written the latest screenplay for the big screen adaptation. As for Hathaway, she is playing a pivotal role in the movie that will also star Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo, and many more.

Tom & Jerry is going to be a CGI mixed with live-action project that will expand upon the relationship between the iconic cat and mouse duo. While the characters will be at each other's throats throughout the movie, they will have to work together to protect themselves and their human family from an unknown outside threat. Tim Story is currently attached to direct the movie, which is sure to be a hit at the box office when it hits theaters in 2021. It's not clear who else will be starring in the movie alongside Tom & Jerry.

Both Sesame Street and Tom & Jerry have been a big part of children's TV for decades now. The cat and mouse duo have been trying to outdo each other since the 1940s, while Sesame Street got its start in the late 1960s. The latter has taken a much different approach to children's entertainment by being focused on education, while Tom & Jerry is just some good old fashioned entertainment that has been toned down over the years after being criticized for being too violent.

Now that there are release dates set for Tom & Jerry and Sesame Street, we should finally start to get some more information about them in the months to come. For now, fans of both franchises should be happy that there is some forward momentum in the long awaited movies. Sesame Street has been in development for years now while Tom & Jerry was just announced late last year and is in development alongside Robert Rodriguez's version of The Jetsons and producer Donald De Line's Yogi Bear. It looks like 2021 is going to start off pretty well for Warner Bros. The Wrap was the first to reveal the official release dates for Tom & Jerry and Sesame Street.