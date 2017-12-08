Actor Seth Rogen has announced that he is canceling his press tour for The Disaster Artist at SiriusXM because they recently gave polarizing political figure Steve Bannon his own radio show. Bannon recently served as the White House Chief Strategist in the Donald Trump administration for the first 7 months of Trump's first term. Since leaving the White House, Bannon is back as the executive chairman for the far-right news organization Breitbart. Steve Bannon and Breitbart often share controversial views that are often seen as sexist, racist, and homophobic, to name a few.

Seth Rogen is not a fan of the 45th President of the United States and is very verbal about his distaste for the current administration on social media, often trolling the president. Rogen took to Twitter to announce that he has canceled his upcoming press stop at the SiriusXM satellite radio building strictly because they gave Breitbart and Steve Bannon a 3-hour radio show. The comedian had this to say.

"I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on Tuesday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And f%ck Steve Bannon."

Many followers of Seth Rogen agreed with him and are actively canceling their SiriusXM subscriptions because of the hiring of Bannon. However, others were quick to judge the comedian for his stance, calling him a hypocrite for working in Hollywood amidst all of the sexual misconduct allegations.

As previously mentioned, Seth Rogen enjoys using his Twitter account to poke fun at Donald Trump and his followers, so it's only fair that some of the president's supporters throw some shade in his direction. Just recently, Rogen shared some direct messages that he sent to Donald Trump Jr. after he criticized Hollywood and the sexual misconduct allegations of Harvey Weinstein. Rogen messaged Trump Jr. and had this to say.

Hey dude! See you're going pretty hard at us "Hollywood" types. I agree Harvey Weinstein is a piece of sh!t and people should speak against him. But... Are you aware your father has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and even admitted to sexual assault on tape? Maybe you should denounce that? Just a thought man! Have a good one!"

Rogen then added, "Have fun shooting innocent animals!" Which is in reference to Donald Trump Jr.'s love of hunting. Seth Rogen puts himself out there and takes some pretty brutal beatings from Trump supporters online, but the comedian just takes it all in stride.

Last June, Seth Rogen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and they bonded over the fact that Trump's son follows both of them on Twitter. The duo decided that to direct message Donald Jr. in front of the live studio audience, leading to many big laughs. This opened up the floodgates and Rogen has sent Jr. many direct messages since June, many just politely asking if he'll tell his father to resign before he "destroys the planet." The comedian also routinely trolls the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well.

Not long after Seth Rogen tweeted out his canceling at SiriusXM, the satellite radio provider released a statement of their own. In the statement, they say that they try and present a diverse and differing political views for all of its listeners to be able to hear. The problem with giving Breitbart and Steve Bannon a radio show is that it promotes some things that many find offensive and that are just plain wrong, no matter your political views. Rogen and others see the danger in giving hate a bigger voice and have started a very public boycott of the company. You can read the comedian's statement below, courtesy of Seth Rogen's Twitter account.

