Brad Pitt's brother Doug has recreated the iconic ending of Seven for a pretty weird beer commercial. Since we're talking about beer here, the commercial has been titled '6ix' to play off of the six pack of beer that serves as Gwyneth Paltrow's head in the ad, which even mimics the color tones of the original scene. Doug certainly doesn't have the acting chops of his brother, but that's where the charm shines through for a pretty weird, but humorous beer commercial.

Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Missouri brought Doug Pitt, brother of Brad Pitt, on board to shoot the Seven parody out in front of their place of business. Pitt has taken out all of the bad language and instead of a gun, he has a hose and uses it once he finds out his beloved six pack has been stolen. The beer in question is Mothers' new Doin' Good. It's a good and wholesome take on a pretty brutal scene, which Brad Pitt made famous.

This isn't the first time Doug Pitt has played around with his older brother's image. In 2012, he partnered with Virgin Mobile for a successful commercial campaign, which rebelled against the traditional celebrity endorsement. The commercial took off quickly and amassed over 1.2 million views in its first week. The campaign led by Pitt won the Grand Prix for Effectiveness at Spikes, a Black Lion at Cannes for Effectiveness, Best of Show at AdFest, the Gold Prize at the 12th Annual Creative Business Idea Awards, two Gold AdFest Awards as well as a Gold & Silver Clio and countless Cannes Lions, New York Festivals, and more.

When Doug Pitt isn't having fun with his older brother's image, he is a well-known philanthropist and tech leader. He has worked locally in Missouri to bring help to children in need of financial help with the organization he started called Care to Learn. The organization just celebrated its tenth year and announced that it had helped one million children in a decade. In addition, Pitt has been helping to bring sustainable water wells to Tanzania. In 2010, he was named Tanzania's first ever Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania. Pitt still continues his philanthropic work to help children from all over the world.

Both Brad and Doug Pitt give a lot of their time to bring good into the world. They also share a pretty good sense of humor, which is on full display for the 6ix beer commercial. One has to wonder if he had to check with his older brother before taking on the project and what the initial reaction was when he saw the finished product. Whatever the case may be, it's an effective ad and it should bring a lot of attention to Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Missouri. You can watch the Seven recreation below, thanks to the Mother's Brew Co YouTube channel.