Sex and the City 3 never happened but maybe that was for the best. Most of the cast and the creative team were interested in making another movie, but cast member Kim Cattrall decided that she simply wanted to move on from the franchise. Now, some details have been revealed about the plot of the third movie, which would have killed off a major, or shall we say Big, character.

During a recent episode of the Origins podcast, host Jason Andrew Miller interviewed the majority of the cast, Kim Cattrall excluded, and dug into why Sex and the City 3 never happened, while also taking a look at what the movie would have been about. According to Miller, part of the reason Cattrall didn't want to participate had to do with the movie being so heavily focused on Carrie, since her now-husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) would have died early on. Here's what Miller had to say about it.

"People close to Kim believe that the script didn't have a lot to offer the character of Samantha. They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women."

This would have served as a rather shocking blow to fans. During the course of the series Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big walked a very long, complicated road with one another that finally resulted in them getting married in the first movie back in 2008. Not just for the character of Carrie, but for the audience, this really would have been ripping the rug out. Parker also talked on the podcast about how desperately she tried to get Kim Cattrall to reconsider.

"I had many, many, many, many conversations with her manager where I was told, 'She would love to hear from you.' I emailed her, I tried to reach out to her and say, 'We want you to be a part of this. You're an integral part. Of course, you are. I hope that when you read this script, you'll see the beauty, the joy, the heartbreak in it that I see, that we have seen.'"

At this point, it seems very unlikely we'll ever see the third installment happen, even though it probably would have been a successful venture. Sex and the City, which served as a sequel to the HBO series of the same name, grossed $415 million worldwide. The sequel, Sex and the City 2, while less successful, still brought in $288 million. That means, for now at least, Mr. Big is safe. For more on Sex and the CIty 3 and what could have been, check out the latest episode of the Origins podcast.