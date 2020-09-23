Cynthia Nixon has revealed that Sharon Stone could make for a good Kim Cattrall replacement in Sex and the City 3. Cattrall has not been shy about the fact that she does not want to return for a third movie. Her long-running feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker seems to be the main reasoning behind her decision. Parker, along with Nixon, and Kristin Davis have stated many times that they would like to all get back together for Sex and the City 3.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon was asked about a replacement for Kim Cattrall in a possible Sex and the City 3. Nixon originally wanted to avoid the question, but Cohen pressed on and brought up her Ratched co-star Sharon Stone, who was also present in the interview. Nixon then said, "I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would make it her own."

Sharon Stone's name has been brought up more than a few times as a possible replacement for Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City 3. In a 2017 interview Cattrall said, "another actress" should take over the Samantha Jones role. "Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," she said. Cynthia Nixon also brought up this fact. "But I've also heard many people say -- including Kim Cattrall herself -- that if we were to have a different fourth woman, maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well," Nixon added.

Sharon Stone said that it would be "an honor" to work with Cynthia Nixon again, though she believes that Kim Cattrall's suggestions for a woman of color are the "right" choice to go on. In October 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, announced that plans for Sex and the City 3 had come to a halt because Cattrall would not agree to come back. "I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City," Cattrall said last year. "It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I'd had enough."

Kim Cattrall went on to say, "I couldn't understand why they wouldn't just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no." While Cattrall has a lot of negative things to say about her experiences on the hit HBO series, she also has fond memories too. "It was such a special time," Cattrall recalled. "There was an innocence to it - though it didn't feel innocent while it was happening. To have that kind of timing for women honestly discussing subject matter near and dear to my heart, we needed that." As for whether or not Sex and the City 3 will happen with a replacement for Cattrall, that is unclear at the moment. You can watch the interview with Cynthia Nixon above, thanks to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen YouTube channel.