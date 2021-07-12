Andrew McCarthy's tweet last night will give you the giggles and the nostalgia. He's helping the women of the HBO revival of Sex and the City, photoshopping himself and Kim Cattrall in her mannequin form from the 80's classic Mannequin, Quipping, "I thought they'd never call."

I thought they’d never call pic.twitter.com/Fn3OLR09q8 — Andrew McCarthy (@AndrewTMcCarthy) July 11, 2021

The comments are hilarious. They show the love for McCarthy, SATC, Kim Cattrall and the beloved Mannequin. If you don't get the joke, Mannequin﻿ is a quintessential 80's comedy that could only have been embraced by the viewers of its age. The '80s recipe comes complete with malls, Andrew McCarthy, James Spader, Estelle Getty, Meshach Taylor, makeover montages, even a theme song, 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now' by Jefferson Starship.

The official dynopsis from MGM tells it this way: Down-on-his-luck artist Jonathan Switcher (Andrew McCarthy) bounces from one dead-end job to another, never managing to hold onto any of them. But everything changes when he builds a mannequin, which he falls in love with. It is the first thing he has made that makes him feel like a real artist. Much to his surprise, Jonathan discovers the mannequin prominently displayed in the window of Prince and Company department store. When he saves the life of an old lady who happens to be the owner of that store, he is rewarded by getting a job at the store as a stock boy.

The mannequin later comes to life as Ema 'Emmy' Hesire, (Kim Cattrall) who was an ancient Egyptian princess living in the year 2514 BC. Gorgeous and vivacious, this femme fatale helps Jonathan turn his career around, inspiring him to become the best window dresser in town. But Emmy soon discovers that the real world is not very dear, when they run into competitors who want to bring them out of business - for good.

And if you can't get enough of the zany director Michael Gottlieb's pitch perfect '80s creations, you are in for a treat. He wrote and directed Mr. Nanny starring Hulk Hogan as former professional wrestler who shows off his acting chops as a bodyguard/nanny for a couple of bratty kids whose inventor father is being stalked by a rival. Even David Johansen, of New York Dolls fame, plays the villain. Ya know, aka Buster Poindexter who played The Ghost of Christmas Past in Scrooged. Come on!

And if you STILL need more Mannequin in your life, one of the original 'Emmy' mannequins used in the filming of the movie was restored by South Fellini and is currently on display in their store, which is located in the Fashion District in center city Philadelphia (the head/torso are the original pieces). Andrew McCarthy, you really brought it with your photoshop skills and one liner last night. You might have just gained yourself some well deserved royalties from the (kissing the tips of my fingers ala chef) the silly and nostalgic rom com we caught on HBO a million times as a kid. Now I've got 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now' stuck in my head. My favorite way to listen to that tune is via the Skeleton Twins lip sync.﻿ You can put tape on your camera so no one can watch you getting down.

Fans got to see a first look at And Just Like That... heading into the weekend, with three of the four main leads returning. The revival series is set to make its HBO Max debut later this year.