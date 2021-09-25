Those currently enjoying the raunchy shenanigans of the students of Moordale High School will be pleased to know that Sex Education will be returning for a fourth season, which was confirmed today by Netflix as part of their Tudum event of news, trailers and sneak peeks. Thanks to the Covid pandemic, the third season of the comedy drama series suffered a huge delay, but since arriving on the platform the show has risen to the occasion and immediately claimed the top spot on the streamer's trending chart.

The renewal isn't much of a surprise, as even though Sex Education Season 3 has seen a considerable delay, the fan base hasn't dwindled in any way, and if anything the show has become more popular, so much so that the new season landed with a Rotten Tomatoes 100% fresh score, which probably made the renewal even sweeter. Be warned, the rest of this article could have season three spoilers if you haven't finished it off yet.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

There is no doubt that fans of the series will be looking forward to the next season, as the current one left the future of Moordale in question, with the school being put up for sale. It certainly was one of those season finales that had one eye on a renewal and one on a "what if we don't get it" scenario. With a renewal, we now expect answers, and of course more of same kind of heartfelt humor that is the core of the series.

Sex Education is a series that could have very easily fallen into a rut of being a parody of the 80s sex comedies such as Porky's and the Confessions of...series of the 70s, but there is something about the program that manages to avoid that, even when there are bodily fluids flying across the screen, giant penises on display and more sex scenes than you ever want on screen while watching a series with your parents in the room. It's success comes from its bizarre American/British hybrid feel, with a very British set of characters in very US setting, and somehow it all works, certainly in part down to some brilliantly written storylines and also thanks to the cast who are more than capable of pulling it off.

While there is a long while to wait for season 4, it is safe to say we will be seeing the return of the regular cast members including the brilliantly socially awkward performance of Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, who is constantly caught between his friends/lovers played by the likes of Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Mini Keene and Aimee Lou Wood, and the embarrassing antics of his sex therapist mother, played gloriously by the ever popular Gillian Anderson in full Brit mode.

The series has had constant critical acclaim, which will no doubt continue when Sex Education returns, most likely next year, for more raucous fun and games. In the meantime, seasons one to three are now streaming on Netflix if you want to join the millions who have enjoyed the chaos so far.