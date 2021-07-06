Netflix's latest series Sex/Life has hit the ground running and left people wanting more. The steamy drama has people talking about the 'nothing's off the table' sex scenes, full frontal nudity from the well-publicized Adam Demos and the drama of a married suburban mother of two who takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Turns out, the show is based on the writer's REAL diary! That journal is out there! For the author, B.B. Easton, watching Sex/Life was a surreal experience, "absolutely, comically surreal." Sex/Life is based on Easton's self-published 2016 memoir, '44 Chapters About 4 Men.'

She goes on to say, "Seeing these gorgeous supermodel humans on a screen portraying characters based on my husband and myself while we're sitting on our busted, 12-year-old couch in our sweatpants, quarantine day 587...We're just so tickled. It's been an absolute dream come true that I didn't even know I had."

B.B. Easton's self-published memoir describes a whirlwind tour through her four main loves prior to meeting her husband Ken. She describes the four as a "tattoo artist turned U.S. Marine turned motorcycle club outlaw, a baby-faced punk rocker out on parole, and a heavy-metal bass player."

As Billie in Sex/Life, Easton's zest for life had fizzled merely existing as a married mother-of-two and school psychologist. Ken, her husband, to say the least was not the 'bad boy' as the choices of her past.

"The man is at least ninety percent perfect for me, but lately, all I can think about is the less-than-or-equal-to ten person that's missing: passion and body art. Two things I need to mourn and move on from in order to protect my lovely, monotonous marriage. But I can't," Easton wrote in the book's first diary installment.

She longed to relive the thrills of her past, and living through her diary became her outlet, "That was the most cathartic experience for me. It helped me form a bridge between my current life and the girl I used to be. I was living my current life but I was writing about all these fun experiences and it helped me feel like I was the same person," Easton says.

In the hopes of bringing her past fantasies into her present, Easton left her journal out fingers crossed that her husband would happen upon it. He did. And the results? In Easton's words, "He upped his f***ing game."

Easton admits the show deviates from the book in a crucial marriage-saving way. She did not ever return to an ex. "It's the same undertone of the book. Is there something better? Does it get better than this? She's exploring the same question...it ramps up the drama," the author explains.

"I do not recommend leaving (your journals) out for your husband to find. If you're trying to alter your husband's behavior, maybe just try having a conversation. If I had a time machine, I might just try that instead," she says, laughing.

"I thought there might be some things in there that would help other people. Not just women. Anyone in a long term relationship. Nothing is 100 percent perfect. Writing the book showed me that the things I thought weren't perfect about my partner are actually what makes him perfect for me even though they drive me crazy. That's why we're still together. I wanted to illustrate that for other people. The love is there, there's a way to find your way back to that," she says.

Easton wrote a few more chapters about those four men. Her spin-off series devotes a book to each of her tattooed protagonists. All are written in her signature racy, no-holds-barred, playful style.

From Easton's website, "Because BB had so much fun writing her wickedly funny, shockingly sexy, heartwarmingly honest memoir, '44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN,' she decided to give each of her four men his own backstory book. SKIN, SPEED, STAR, and SUIT are autobiographical new adult romance novels overflowing with '90s nostalgia, dark humor, and heart-wrenching angst. Once you're done on Netflix, Bust out that Kindle; they're on audiobook, as well! This news comes to us from Glamour Magazine.