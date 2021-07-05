Was it a stand-in? A prosthetic? Netflix's latest series Sex/Life recently featured Australian actor Adam Demos revealing all of himself while in the, now much-publicized, shower scene, leaving viewers flabbergasted and speculating. They all want to get the skinny. Is it real?

Now Australian media personality Em Rusciano has shared 'proof' that the size of the actor's manhood needed neither stand-in nor CGI She took to Instagram to post private DMs she had received from people who grew up in Adam's hometown, who seem to confirm that his size is real.

"Hey Em, I grew up in the same town as Adam Demos (a year below me at school) and I can guarantee you there were no special effects," one person messaged. "He is a big boy!!"

A second follower sent a similar message, sharing, "My family grew up in Dapto with Adam Demos. My sister asked his bestie if it was his penis and it is." Starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who are dating in the real world, Netflix describes Sex/Life as a comedic romance series that focuses on, "A suburban mother of two" who "takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past."

Since its release on the Netflix just over a week ago, the steamy romance has quickly risen in the top 10 most popular titles list, and Adam's full-frontal nude scene in episode three of the series put it on the social media map.

"Sex/Life on Netflix, episode three... Is it real?" One user wrote. "Watched Sex/Life on Netflix and that shower scene has got to be a prosthetic," another tweeted. "Sex/Life episode 3 gym shower scene! Wasn't expecting to see that," someone else shared.

Series creator Stacy Rukeyser responded to the speculation, saying, "No, that's not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer's imagination."

Adam also spoke about his comfort level with being naked on screen.

"I was okay with it because you read the script (inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton) and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have - and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

While the show is a drama, they scene has made for some pretty entertaining memes on all social media platforms.

Seen a tiktok about sex/life on Netflix episode 3, 19:50 & honestly i should’ve just minded my own business — mara👸🏻 (@AmmaraDuglas) June 29, 2021

Eating dessert with the fiancé while watching #SexLife episode 3 when *it* happens. pic.twitter.com/TnIxWXA3io — Bach Bro (@BachelorBroseph) July 4, 2021

I need to cleanse myself after watching sex/life ep 3 19:50 pic.twitter.com/HKdRCsuCg8 — jeim (@sjy_sn) July 4, 2021

I'll admit, I haven't caught a glimpse, YET. But social media has it clocked at 19 minutes and 40 seconds into episode three. Showrunner, Stacy Rukeyser has defended the creative decision to include full-frontal nudity in the show, saying it is important to see just how much Cooper has become fixated on Brad as a sexual rival. "It was important to show how down the rabbit hole obsessed he has gotten, that he is now stalking his wife's ex-boyfriend," she said. "It's all internal, there's no dialogue." Yes, we get it, No dialogue needed.