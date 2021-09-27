Netflix are seemingly very much in renewal mode at the moment, as along with the numerous series announcements made during the streamer's TUDUM event at the weekend, provocative hit series Sex/Life has been renewed just three months after the show debuted on the platform. According to released figures, 67 million subscribers turned onto the steamy drama in its first month, which has clearly played a big part in their decision to green-light another series. The viewer numbers officially puts the series just behind Bridgerton and The Witcher as the third biggest original series launch.

While it should be pointed out the "watch" figures aren't necessarily anyone watching even an entire episode, and could be simply someone skimming the first few minutes to gauge whether it is worth adding to their bingewatch lists, that said though, the attention it has gained across media should pretty much guarantee that the second season will manage to keep up the audience numbers to make the decision makers at Netflix happy.

Sex/Life, according to its official synopsis, is "the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn't always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder.

Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here - and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie's past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?"

The Netflix show is written and executive produced by Stacy Rukeyser, inspired by the BB Easton novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Speaking to Deadline about the renewal, Rukeyser said, "Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

The second season is expected to see Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette reprise their roles, with filming once again being done in Toronto, Canada. There is currently no word on when that production will get underway, but based on the usual timelines, and with none of the delays that many shows have seen recently, then it is likely that we will see the new series go into production early next year for a late 2022/2023 release. This news originated at Deadline.