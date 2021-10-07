Gwyneth Paltrow, with the help of sex experts, is walking us through the steps to explore and enhance our methods towards deep intimacy in her new six part mini-series Sex, Love & Goop. Netflix has given her the floor to share the journeys of six couples as they redefine and open their minds to new definitions of love and sex.

"Move over love language. What's your erotic blueprint? Sex, Love & Goop follows courageous, real couples as they work with sex experts to explore their bodies and learn methods to enhance their relationships. Through deeper intimacy and an open mind, each couple experiences pleasure, sex and intimacy differently. From the minds behind goop, the series explores how sex and intimacy shows up differently -- and there's more to pleasure than you think."

Sex, Love & Goop Is a follow-up to the Netflix series, The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. The previous series focuses on wellness methods from magic mushrooms and experiencing psychedelic psychotherapy to doing snowga. Yes, that's exactly what it sounds like. While healing the body and mind through working on their energy fields and vampire facials might baffle some viewers, even if you don't subscribe to the practices, it makes for a very interesting watch.

When speaking of wellness Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't have just one path she on. "I mix things up. I believe in the overriding principle that there's a strong mind-body connection. I don't think our culture's that good at understanding that life is a lot less concrete than we typically think-there's a lot that's unseen, in terms of energy and emotionality and psychology, and that all plays an important part in our lives.

"And so I'm very curious about 'what are those things?' What are those things that hold us back and that make us feel stuck? If anger comes out because something else is unexpressed, why are we afraid to express something in the moment?"

She like to think of herself as the guinea pig, trying things and sharing her results with others. "I think that's what Goop is. It's a bunch of like-minded people who are like, 'How can we feel better? What's all the information? Let's try this. Let's try that. Let's share ideas.'

"A lot of women friends of mine are very tuned into this right now. A lot of women in our forties are like, 'We don't want to age the way previous generations did.' Not necessarily physically, but we want to feel good. I think everybody is in pursuit."

As for the main goal in Goop endeavors, she explains, "You know, we're interested in this new treatment. Sometimes it's a practice that's been around for a really long time, sometimes it's something that people are starting to talk a lot about in the functional medicine world. So, we'll just expose it, then start a conversation. Sex, Love & Goop premieres on Netflix October 21.