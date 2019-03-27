Sex Pistols are the latest classic band to get the biopic treatment. The success of Bohemian Rhapsody has propelled Hollywood to look elsewhere throughout music history in order to mimic that very same success. While there is only one Queen and one Freddie Mercury, music history is littered with fascinating tales and figures that could make for great storytelling on the big screen. Now, Starlight Films is looking to the iconic punk rockers for inspiration.

According to a new report, Starlight Films has been working quietly on a Sex Pistols biopic for roughly 18 months. However, this won't be a traditional biopic, as it's set to focus mainly on the band's manager, Malcolm McLaren and punk rock fashion icon Vivienne Westwood. The pair owned and operated a shop in London called Sex. The shop went on to influence fashion associated with U.K. punk rock movement in the 70s, including the Sex Pistols. McLaren ultimately went on to manage the band. Producer Ayesha Plunkett had this to say about it.

"We were impressed by the box office takings for Bohemian Rhapsody. It only goes to show the public has an appetite for these films."

Bohemian Rhapsody has faced its fair share of criticism and controversy, despite winning four Oscars. Still, it's hard to deny the success. The biopic grossed a stunning $889 million at the global box office, blowing away any and all expectations. Netflix also recently released their Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, which has gained a ton of traction (sadly, Netflix doesn't release viewing numbers) and the Elton John biopic Rocketman is heading to theaters this summer. A slightly non-traditional Sex Pistols biopic could do quite well, if executed correctly.

That said, this is something that would almost certainly need to be R-rated and would have a slightly more limited appeal. Not only because the band wouldn't be the strict focus, but because their history is far from clean. The Sex Pistols is one of the defining bands of the genre, despite only releasing one album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, and only being together from 1975 to 1978 But they were also lewd, crude and subject to a great deal of controversy over those few years. Member Sid Vicious died of a heroin overdose in 1979 after being arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, for example. That story was turned into the 1986 cult classic Sid and Nancy, starring Gary Oldman, Chloe Webb and a pre-Hole Courtney Love. The band has also been featured in movies such as 24 Hour Party People and the Ian Curtis biopic Control.

The band's original lineup consisted of frontman Johnny Rotten, guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock, who was eventually replaced by Sid Vicious. Though their tenure was short, their influence was great and the Sex Pistols remain one of the key acts in music history, not just for punk, but for rock in general. Ayesha Plunkett didn't establish a timeline for production, but they have stars in mind for the roles of Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood, though no names were revealed at this time. This news was previously reported by The Daily Star.