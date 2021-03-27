Prince William is the "World's Sexiest Bald Man," according to a recent study, and fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson aren't having it. Published by The Sun, the study was conducted by the cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, which used Google search results to determine how many times eligible celebrities had been called "sexy" in various blogs and articles posted throughout the internet.

Using this method, Prince William won by a landslide, as the Royal had been reportedly referred to as "sexy" 17.6 million times. The runner-up is boxing legend Mike Tyson at 8.8 million, with the famous fighter presumably racking up the score following his comeback to the ring. With just 2.6 million "sexy" search results in comparison, The Rock is much further down, ranking in at No. 9 to barely even make the list at all. Of course, this has many fans of the WWE and Hollywood legend feeling very offended.

"I will not tolerate this Dwayne Johnson disrespect," says one tweet, which has been liked thousands of times.

I will not tolerate this Dwayne Johnson disrespect. https://t.co/G17msWwgHIpic.twitter.com/aN5gEsCLQY — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 27, 2021

"Have they seen Dwayne Johnson?" another fan of the People's Champion ponders, including a GIF of Johnson flashing his pearly whites.

Another fan writes: "In a world where Dwayne Johnson's perfect shiny head exists this is unnecessary."

In a world where Dwayne Johnson's perfect shiny head exists this is unnecessary 😒 https://t.co/H6kJb3la71 — 🖤Lindsay🖤 (@lindsayk77) March 27, 2021

Clearly shocked, another fan says, "DWAYNE JOHNSON ONLY GOT 9TH?!!!! I'm sorry WHAT?"

DWAYNE JOHNSON ONLY GOT 9TH?!!!! I’m sorry WHAT? https://t.co/dyBuAch6F0 — L ❀ | BOOM (@leighshabit) March 27, 2021

"He might be a prince but is Princes William the sexiest bald man .. nope! Not while this mans alive," reads another tweet, referring to several images of Johnson.

He might be a prince but is Princes William the sexiest bald man 🤔 nope! Not while this 👇🏻 mans alive. #DwayneJohnson 💖💖 https://t.co/myw4D4JGeT — Jo Hooper (@1JoJoHooper) March 27, 2021

Also naming Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw co-star as another bald man sexier than Prince William, another tweet states: "So Prince William has been named the worlds sexiest bald man beating Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. I'm not having that, what an absolute joke! Someone's clearly been bribed to put him at the top."

So Prince William has been named the worlds sexiest bald man beating Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson 🤔 I’m not having that, what an absolute joke! Someone’s clearly been bribed to put him at the top 😂😂😂😂😂 — bex (@rebeccalmat) March 27, 2021

The top 10 along with their respective amount of search results can be seen below:

Prince William - 17.6m

Mike Tyson - 8.8m

Jason Statham - 7.4m

Pitbull - 5.4m

Michael Jordan - 5.3m

Floyd Mayweather - 4.3m

John Travolta - 3.8m

Bruce Willis - 3.3m

Dwayne Johnson - 2.6m

Vin Diesel - 2.3m

Maybe Johnson didn't top this particular list, but he has plenty to be proud of. He was previously named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2016. More recently, The Rock was given the title of "Most Likable Person in the World} by The Profile in January, and there seemingly wasn't many who disagreed with the choice. Last year, Johnson was also named as the highest-paid male actor for the second year in a row. Something tells me he'll survive.

Fans of The Rock can see the movie star back in action when Jungle Cruise is released this summer. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and co-starring Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, the movie will be released on July 30. Fans of both Johnson and fellow "sexy bald man" Jason Statham should also be stoked to know that a Hobbs & Shaw sequel is in the works. The news of the study comes to us from The Sun.

Look I'm a lesbian so maybe I'm completely wrong on this but how can you say this when Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are right there? https://t.co/3aTFj6wNGO — Jess 💫 (@okthatsgay__) March 27, 2021

I'm sorry, doesn't Dwayne Johnson exist? https://t.co/US1yho8qRB — La Bronx Openly Black James (@_shaaaun_) March 27, 2021

He’s not even sexier than his own brother who also has a bald patch in his 30s much less to be compared to DWAYNE JOHNSON and JASON STATHAM. This propaganda needs to be stopped. https://t.co/Ow1E6FPrEq — Tonz (@tonimacncheese) March 27, 2021

I’m sorry did society collectively forget Dwayne Johnson????? https://t.co/mmcKLEM9rz — are you thor, god of hammers? (@NaomiRafaela) March 27, 2021

cute but how did DWAYNE JOHNSON NOT ENTER THE CHAT FOR YALL https://t.co/9Lsa4IJHSFpic.twitter.com/M2JFYcxX3W — 𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 𝖌𝖔 𝖗𝖊𝖉 𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙 𝖌𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖘 ❤️ (@ForeverSymone) March 27, 2021