Netflix has released the official trailer for Shadow and Bone ahead of its release on the streaming service in April. Based on the betselling novels by Leigh Bardugo, the Shadow and Bone series was developed for the small screen by Eric Heisserer (Bird Box). It is set to be released on April 23, 2021, and you can watch the teaser trailer below.

Shadow and Bone is set "in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Lee Tonald Krieger directs. The cast includes Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman, as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev. Heisserer executive produces alongside Bardugo, Krieger, Shawn Levy, Pouya Shahbazian, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry.

Last month, Heisserer revealed some first look photos of Shadow and Bone to Entertainment Weekly and divulged some details about the series.

"These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books," Heisserer said. "We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You're immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it's our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show."

Bardugo added: "It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store - a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved."

Heisserer previously found success on Netflix by writing the screenplay for Bird Box, a movie based on the Mosh Malerman novel of the same name. Released to the streamer in 2018, the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller was an instant hit with Netflix subscribers, pulling in over 26 million viewers within its first week of release. We'll see if taking on an episodic series will bring Heisserer and Netflix similar results. All eight episodes of Shadow and Bone will start streaming on Netflix on April 23. The teaser trailer comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.