We have a new trailer for Shadow in the Cloud. Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment have partnered to release the upcoming World War II sci-fi/thriller, which stars Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, Greta) in the leading role. It is the latest from filmmaker Roseanne Liang, representing her second feature directorial effort following 2011's My Wedding and Other Secrets. As we can see, Moretz will have her hands full as she's not only trying to contend with the mission at hand, but a monster is lurking in the midst that is going to complicate matters quite a bit.

The trailer kicks off with a synthy soundtrack as Chole Grace Moretz's character Maude boards a bomber plane filled with an all-male crew. The men are suspicious of having a woman on board, not to mention that the nature of her mission puts them off guard. Things go from tense to terrifying when a monster makes its way aboard the aircraft. It's a series of dogfights and monster fights from there on out. It italic almost looks like something that could have existed in the Cloverfield universe.

Roseanne Liang directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay. Max Landis is credited as the co-writer. Landis has largely been ousted from Hollywood following several sexual harassment claims made several years ago. The cast also includes Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Benedict Wall, Joe Witkowski and Byron Coll. Tom Hern, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Kelly McCormick and Fred Berger serve as producers. Liang had this to say when the distribution deal was announced.

Shadow in the Cloud centers on Captain Maude Garrett (Chloe Moretz) who, during World War II, joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber that is carrying a top-secret package. Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests her every move. As her quick wit starts to win them over, strange happenings begin to occur. Coupled with holes in her backstory, paranoia begins to cloud her true mission. The crew has more to fear as something sinister is lurking in the shadows, tearing at the heart of the plane. Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and the evil within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.

At present, the movie holds a 74 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It premiered earlier this year during the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto Film Festival. Vertical and Redbox then cut a deal that was said to be in the $5 million range. While the theatrical marketplace heading into next year is radically uncertain, this will be one of the movies that helps kick things off on New Year's Day. Shadow in the Cloud arrives in select theaters, on VOD and Digital on January 1, 2021. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Vertical Entertainment YouTube channel.