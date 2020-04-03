Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has released another short horror film. The director has obviously been using his newfound free time to be creative. Most of the world is staying indoors these days and practicing social distancing. For many, it's been pretty tough and there's really no telling how long it's going to be this way. Thankfully, we have a director like Sandberg who has been capitalizing on the time indoors to be creative and keep people entertained, even if it's only for three minutes.

David F. Sandberg's latest horror short is titled Shadowed. He describes the project as, "Sort of a companion piece to our short Lights Out. Watch loud in the dark." It stars Sandberg's wife Lotta Losten as a woman who is alone in her house and being tormented by shadows. It is similar to Lights Out in terms of length and subject matter, except we're purely dealing with shadows this time around. This poor woman can't seem to catch a break from these shadows.

Lights Out was later turned into a movie in 2016. It served as David F. Sandberg's directorial debut and stars Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, and Maria Bello. The movie was met with positivity from horror fans and critics, which helped it earn over $148 million globally. The production budget was less than $5 million, so it was a success. However, there were some who criticized Sandberg for promoting suicide. The director denies this and says he originally set out to make a movie about depression, which later turned into a horror movie.

A sequel to Lights Out was announced in 2016 with David F. Sandberg attached to direct. However, we haven't heard too much about it lately since the director has been so busy with the Shazam! franchise. The movie was a hit for DC and Warner Bros., so a sequel was inevitable. Sandberg recently revealed that the project was supposed to begin production this summer. But, the world's current events will more than likely end up delaying the start. Most of the entertainment industry has been put on hold while waiting for this to pass. Regardless, Shazam! 2 will start production sometime in the near future.

David F. Sandberg proved with Lights Out that he can make horror movies and then turned around and did the opposite with Shazam! The director is very versatile, but horror fans are hoping he get back to making the Lights Out sequel after making Shazam! 2. Sandberg hasn't said what he'll be doing next, but one can expect it to be big news with all of his past success. With that being said, Shadowed should be a good thing for horror aficionados to check out while being stuck indoors. It's a good way to pass the time, even if it's only for three minutes. One can always watch it again for six minutes. You can check out the movie below, thanks to the Ponysmasher YouTube channel.