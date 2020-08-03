Wrestling fans will be seeing a familiar face returning on tonight's edition of WWE Raw, as the organization has revealed that Shane McMahon will be featured for a special segment. The announcement comes straight from WWE on Twitter, posting a photo of McMahon along with the reveal that Shane-O-Mac is back. "[Shane McMahon] RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in store?" the tweet reads. No other information about the return has been given, so wrestling fans will just have to tune in to Raw tonight to see just what's going to happen.

This will be the first time Shane McMahon has been seen on WWE programming since his storyline firing in October 2019. Behind the scenes, McMahon has continued working with WWE in a backstage role, but Shane-O-Mac hasn't been on TV for the past ten months. The ousting happened on the 20th anniversary episode of WWE SmackDown, which saw McMahon coming up short in a "loser leaves town" match to Kevin Owens. WWE fans will know that Owens is still on the Raw roster, meaning a confrontation is possible between the two if McMahon is looking to settle the score and resume their feud.

There's also speculation that McMahon could be entering a program with veteran wrestler Randy Orton, an antagonistic heel who has recently returned to his infamous "Legend Killer" gimmick. In the past, Orton made a name for himself by taking out famous WWE superstars from years past, such as Sgt. Slaughter, Mick Foley, Harley Race, and Hulk Hogan. Recently, Orton has decimated other WWE veterans like Edge, Christian, and the Big Show, and it could be that he's looking to add a legendary McMahon to the list next.

In the WWE's Attitude Era of the late '90s and early 2000's, McMahon was featured prominently as both an in-ring performer and a backstage personality. When WWE acquired its competitor WCW in 2001, the purchase was written into the storylines with Shane serving as the storyline owner of WCW, teasing a competition between the two wrestling leagues. Shane would later resign from all of his duties with WWE in 2009, though he would return in 2016 in a new storyline that saw him facing the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32. During the event, Shane had leaped from the top of the cage through an announce table below, and though he lost the match, the spot instantly earned him the respect of the WWE Universe with the impressive comeback.

In any case, there's no telling what will happen at any time in the wacky world of professional wrestling, so fans may want to watch Raw tonight to see where things go with Shane-O-Mac's return. Given the high-profile pay-per-view matches we've seen from McMahon in recent years, chances are his latest return will also involve this year's SummerSlam which is set to go down on Aug. 23. No matter who his opponent turns out to be, you know a match featuring McMahon is bound to generate some excitement among the WWE Universe. This news comes to us from WWE on Twitter.