Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu teases more from Razor Fist in a potential sequel. The machete-handed henchman proved to be more than meets the eye in Marvel's latest origin story, with Munteanu's Ten Rings member being much more memorable, and demonstrating more moral complexity, than you'd usually expect from a hulking brute with a sword for an arm. Not only would this likely be further explored in Shang-Chi 2, but Razor Fist would also receive something of an origin story of his own.

"Oh yeah, that was always the plan, to give him a much more important role. And we'll see where that leads. There's a lot of background story that hasn't been told yet, because obviously this is an origin story about Shang-Chi. So we'll see what happens in the future with Razor Fist in the MCU."

A skilled martial artist and mercenary with a steel blade for a hand who is hired to assassinate Shang-Chi, Razor Fist is a major part of one of the movie's most thrilling action sequences, with the hitman attacking our hero on a bus. The character, who first appeared in Master of Kung Fu #29 way back in June 1975, has had a variety of backstories, with several different characters carrying the villainous Razor Fist mantle.

It is currently unknown which story would be chosen for a big screen adaptation in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, or whether Marvel Studios would come up with something wholly original, but no doubt fans are pleased to hear that the character is scheduled for a comeback.

With Razor Fist actor Florian Munteanu clearly up for more, it seems that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 is already falling into place, with director Destin Daniel Cretton recently revealing that he too would love to return for a follow-up. "Yeah, yeah, I would. When I said that to my agent, it was real," the filmmaker said regarding his initial trepidation over joining the franchise that is the MCU. "I was basically just telling my agent, 'I don't want to do those types of movies.' I know I was getting to the place in my career where it's easy for agents to try just and push me into that direction, but I was not feeling like I wanted to. A part of it was definitely fear. Fear of losing creative control."

While a sequel has not yet been confirmed, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has smashed expectations with the same effortless skill as its title character, and has so far grossed a worldwide total of $150.9 million at the box office. The critical reception has also been stellar, with the movie earning a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has now scored the highest audience rating ever for a Marvel movie, achieving 98%.

Starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings chronicles the story of Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. After leaving the nefarious Ten Rings organization and opting to live a normal life in San Francisco, Shang-Chi is soon drawn back into the clandestine world of the Ten Rings and is forced to confront the past he thought he had left behind. This comes to us courtesy of Screen Rant.