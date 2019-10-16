Marvel Studios has nabbed yet another masterful creator. The box office dominating studio has picked up groundbreaking cinematographer Bill Pope for the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Pope is joining director Destin Daniel Cretton to help bring the Master of Kung-Fu to the big screen.

Bill Pope is known for captivating audiences with boundary-pushing technology. Collaborating with revered filmmakers like the Wachowskis on The Matrix movies, Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi, Pope has shaped the visuals of some of film's most admired blockbusters. He served as Director of Photography on Raimi's Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Wright's Baby Driver and Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book.

He is credited as Cinematographer on Kid Who Would Be King as well as the series Cosmos for which he was nominated for an Emmy while also serving as director.

One of his most notable projects, however, remains The Matrix trilogy. As Director of Photography, Pope helped create a blend of CGI, live action choreography and high-concept story that spawned a revolution in the science fiction and action genres. The first of the franchise pulled in four Oscar wins for its technical achievements along with a slew of other recognitions. Pope played with groundbreaking technology again as cinematographer on Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel.

Pope joining the Marvel family speaks to the possibilities for the upcoming Shang Chi project. Keeping with their recent trend, Marvel has put a relatively unknown director at the helm. Cretton's directorial credits include Short Term 12, The Glass Castle and the upcoming Michael B. Jordan led Just Mercy. With a character-focused director, Aquaman, Cloud Atlas costume designers and now a visual master at the head, Shang-Chi has all the makings of a captivating film.

Starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is based on the Marvel Comics' character Shang-Chi. The books focus on the son of a criminal mastermind, originally considered Fu Manchu until Marvel lost the rights to the character. The young hero mastered martial arts in an ancient Chinese fortress, as you do. Although he is considered highly proficient in all forms of combat, with and without weapons, his technique of choice is kung fu. Using his abilities, Shang-Chi takes on the criminal enterprise and in doing so, goes to war against his father's world. The character has appeared in the Avengers and X-Men runs as well, solidifying his place in the Marvel Universe. Now, with the help of the Feige-led studio, Shang-Chi will become the first Asian-led MCU film. It will also see the return of popular comic book villain Mandarin.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on February 12, 2021, following Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the ensemble film The Eternals. Other upcoming Marvel projects include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, WandaVision, LokiWhat If...?, Hawkeye as well as three new series introductions for Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. This news comes to us directly from Discussing Film.