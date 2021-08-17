Earlier today, Marvel Studios has released a never before seen clip for the upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The brand new clip was released via Fandango, and it definitely did not disappoint when it came down to seeing some Marvel Kung Fu action. Shang-Chi will serve as Marvel's first Asian superhero film, and will also be the first Marvel film to released ONLY in theaters since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019. Go ahead and check out the new 1 minute clip below!

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

Tickets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/ORRyDW0NBa@SimuLiu + @Awkwafina star in this exclusive clip. pic.twitter.com/WwURyb7D1E — Fandango (@Fandango) August 16, 2021

Revealed in the all new footage, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) are fleeing a group of masked assassins, who just so happens to be chasing them down the side of a skyscraper. The side of the skyscraper also seems to be covered in some flimsy bamboo scaffolding. The action packed fighting during the 60 second clip is a showcase for the kind of fight sequences we can expect to see in the upcoming film.

Tickets for Shang-Chi are now officially on sale, and the film will remain ONLY in theaters for 45 days upon its release date. Disney's CEO Bob Chapek called this release decision as part of an "interesting experiment" for the company during an earnings call last week. Actor Simu Liu did not hesitate whatsoever to respond on his social media. "We are not an experiment," Liu tweeted. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I'm fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will follow the titular character, Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based on Kung Fu, when he is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The upcoming film was originally set to be released on February 12th, 2021 (on the first day of Chinese New Year), before it was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simu Liu has said that he was surprised that they managed to finish the film during the pandemic. "It's been a wild ride," Liu said on the red carpet for Disney's Jungle Cruise. "I mean, those parts don't just come upon those people like me, and it's such an incredible honor to be put in that position in the beginning."

"Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it. Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Dave Callaham, the new Marvel film will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its world premiere today in Los Angeles, CA, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3rd, 2021. The upcoming film will serve as the 25th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will also be a part of the MCU's Phase Four.