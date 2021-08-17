The first reactions to Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are now in, and it sounds like the studio have another hit on their hands. The introduction of the MCU's newest superhero brings with it a new world of martial arts, magic, and dragons, with those lucky enough to have seen it heaping praise on Marvel's newest origin story.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings chronicles the story of Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. After leaving the nefarious Ten Rings organization and opting to live a normal life in San Francisco, Shang-Chi is soon drawn back into the clandestine world of the Ten Rings and is forced to confront the past he thought he had left behind.
While critic Eric Goldman found some issues with the movie's pacing, they quickly assured fans that the movie sets things up wonderfully for more from Shang-Chi in the future, applauding Marvel's approach to the origin, as well as Simu Liu's lead performance.
There has been a lot of praise for Simu Liu, who lobbied for the lead role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on social media even before the project had been announced.
One critic declared that, other than Marvel adding another hit to their ever-growing roster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make a star of Liu.
Aside from applauding Liu's performance, all eyes will no doubt be on the action, which should bring a new, exciting way of punching and kicking your opponents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on these early reactions, the action is indeed something special, with one reaction describing the sequences as something "we've never seen from the MCU before!"
In fact, there are several mentions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being something somewhat unique to the Marvel franchise.
It was recently revealed by Disney that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released exclusively to theaters, rather than follow in Black Widow's Disney+ footsteps. Though audiences have since stated that the risk is still too great to venture out, one critic believes that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings needs to be seen on the big screen.
"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, and starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.