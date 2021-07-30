In addition to releasing an official poster for the film, Marvel Studios also released a new featurette for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It shows off some new footage - mainly of fight sequences - as well as some plot details. Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that the film will deal with some of the consequences of events way back in Iron Man where audiences were first introduced to the Ten Rings. There will also be plenty of familial conflict as Shang-Chi has no interest in working with his evil father. There is a lot to get excited about.

Some of the many crucial details and trivia revealed in the featurette focus mainly on the sinister Ten Rings and their plots. Simu Liu (who plays the titular hero) discussed his role as Shang-Chi and the challenges his father brings. While the featurette did not reveal anything hardcore fans did not already know, it was cool to see Kevin Feige and Simu Liu discuss how Shang-Chi fits into the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's time that Marvel fans get hyped about the movie.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the latest film set in the MCU and only the second film in Phase Four. Although fans have had a lot of Marvel content this year (and still have a lot to look forward to in 2021), Black Widow has been the only MCU film this year - and the first since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Shang-Chi will focus on a new cast of characters - as well as some old ones. It was revealed in trailer that both Abomination (who was last seen as the antagonist in The Incredible Hulk) and Wong (portrayed by Benedict Wong in the Doctor Strange franchise) will make appearances in the film. Additionally, the real Mandarin will be in the film as Shang-Chi's father. A fake Mandarin (played by Ben Kingsley) was seen in Iron Man 3, but his interpretation was not well received by fans.

The official yet brief synopsis for Shang-Chi reads, "Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization." Family will certainly play an important role in the film as well after we have learned the main antagonist will be Shang-Chi's own father. I could not find any other official synopsis provided by Marvel Studios, so do with that what you will.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Shang-Chi will be one of the first Disney films since 2020 to release exclusively in theaters as opposed to a simultaneous Disney+ Premier Access release. It will open only in theaters on September 3, 2021.