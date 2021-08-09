This morning, the official Marvel platforms had shared another new movie poster for the upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With less than a month to go until the film releases in theaters, Marvel is definitely going all out with promoting the new film. Marvel Studios released the new poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featuring Simu Liu in front-and-center. He can been seen using the legendary Ten Rings and, through them, an orange-red light is flowing through them. "A Marvel legend will rise," reads the Tweet from the Shang-Chi account.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character, Shang-Chi. The upcoming film is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is intended to be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Dave Callaham. The Epic Marvel ensemble cast for Shang-Chi included Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, and with Tony Leung as The Mandarin. Additionally, Abomination will also appear in the film after first appearing in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will follow the titular character, Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, when he is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. It has been clear for some time now that the Ten Rings will be very different than from how they are depicted in the Marvel comics. In original Marvel lore, the Ten Rings are quite literally rings, with each one having a specific power that can be used by whoever wields them. In the upcoming film, it seems that the Ten Rings will go around the users forearms, but it's still unclear if there will be a specific power for each ring or if they will all combine to have various powers ascribed to them as a whole.

"The transition from, basically, assassin to a hero, an indomitable will, and a sort of religious discipline, basically," Starlin previously told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "I think those are the three elements that make Shang-Chi more than any other character. He's basically focused on the moment and what has to be done. That focus allows him to go on without being stopped, making it very hard to stop him at least."

Unlike recent Disney films, such as Black Widow, Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Jungle Cruise,Shang-Chi will only be released exclusively in theaters once it releases next month. There will not be a Disney+ Premier Access debut to make the film available at home. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre and TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, CA on August 16, 2021, and will also be screened at CinemaCon on August 25, 2021. The upcoming Marvel film is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, 2021. It will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical release.