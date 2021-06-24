The newest trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teases major martial arts action for the MCU. Led by Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu as the title character, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce a lot of new elements to the ongoing comic book movie franchise, including dragons, in this origin story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest hero. And near the end, we see what looks to be both the return of Wong and Abomination.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will chronicle the story of Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu. After leaving the nefarious Ten Rings organization and opting to live a normal life in San Francisco, Shang-Chi is soon drawn back into the clandestine world of the Ten Rings and is forced to confront the past he thought he had left behind.

Created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin back in the early 1970s, Shang-Chi is often referred to as the "Master of Kung Fu", but is proficient in numerous styles of both armed and unarmed combat. The character later gained the ability to conjure countless duplicates of himself which led to him joining The Avengers, though whether the movie will contain this superpower is currently unknown.

The movie will introduce a newly undiscovered world of martial arts and magic in the MCU, and much like everything else we have seen of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the footage once again packs quite a powerful punch. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has since revealed the inspiration behind the MCU's approach to martial arts, with the filmmaker taking cues from two very reliable sources; legendary movie martial artist Jackie Chan and Ang Lee's stunning Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

"Authenticity and respect and staying true to this genre was the main objective from day one," Cretton explained recently. "There's choreography that's reminiscent of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and other fight scenes are inspired by Jackie Chan. We also had choreographers from mainland China who created some beautiful wuxia-style fight scenes. It was important for us from the beginning to have the MCU's first Asian-American superhero be a superhero. We want him to be on par with other superheroes in the MCU and not just be the master of kung fu. Shang-Chi is an incredible martial artist, but he's so much more than that."

The movie will also reintroduce infamous Marvel supervillain, The Mandarin, a character who has already appeared in the MCU, though under controversial circumstances. Gone is the fake Ben Kingsley version from Iron Man 3 and his place now stands Hero and Infernal Affairs star Tony Leung as Wenwu AKA The real Mandarin, Shang-Chi's father and the leader of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng and is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.