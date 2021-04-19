Exciting Mondy morning news as the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived. Simu Liu, The actor, who stars as the film's title character, Shang-Chi, celebrates his birthday today and was excited that Marvel Studios gave him the poster to share as a special birthday gift!

This morning the poster for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuted on actor Simu Liu's social sites.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Throwing us into a moody lit dojo, the trailer does not wait long to debut the title character, and new Marvel hero, who is clearly dealing with a dark past that he would prefer to run from rather than confront. It's not long before Shang-Chi shows us what he's all about, punching a wooden pillar with all the angst we have come to expect from a tortured superhero, and doing such a wide variety of push ups that even Captain America would struggle to keep up.

We are then treated to several shots of Shang-Chi's now rather mundane, but comfortable life, interspersed with footage that demonstrates this was not always the path he was on. Shang-Chi, you see, is a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood, something that will come in handy when the fists start flying. Make no mistake, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be on track to feature some of the most thrilling fight sequences the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham and is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

As shown in the trailer, the complicated relationship between father and son will act as the focal point of the story, something which appealed to director Destin Daniel Cretton. "There are many iterations of Shang-Chi throughout the comics, but there was always a core relationship between him and his father that was extremely complicated - and that was something I really related to," he said. "That was a big part of what I pitched: using the movie to explore the psychology of a kid who was trained to be a killer when he was young. Now that he has broken out of that, how does he learn to redefine himself in the world and find the balance of what his relationship with his father should be?"

Created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin back in the early 1970s, Shang-Chi is often referred to as the "Master of Kung Fu", but in actual fact is proficient in numerous styles of both armed and unarmed combat. The character later gained the ability to conjure countless duplicates of himself which led to him joining The Avengers, though whether the movie will contain this superpower is currently unknown.

